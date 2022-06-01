Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer’s biography: who is Doja Cat’s mom?

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer is an American actress and painter. She is best known as the mother of the famous American singer and songwriter Doja Cat. Still, Deborah was significantly famous before her daughter rose to prominence, primarily due to her versatile skills in her painting career.

Photo: @amalazandile1 on Twitter (modified author)

Source: UGC

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's daughter, Amala Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, is a famous rapper, singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom in 2018 after the release of her hit song Mooo. Apart from music, she is also an internet personality and has massive subscribers on YouTube and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 52 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-93 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Dumisani Diamini Children 3 Education The college of New Jersey, Pratt Institute Profession Actress, painter Net worth $700 thousand

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's biography

Painter Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer was born in Los Angeles, the United States of America. She has not revealed any information concerning her parents, siblings, and early life to the public. However, her grandmother was a painter, so Deborah followed in her footsteps.

Education

The American actress attended the College of New Jersey, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art. After completing her bachelor's degree, she enrolled at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in Painting.

What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's job?

Doja Cat's mom is a well-known professional painter and actress. She acquired her painting skills from her grandmother. Most of her paintings are environment-related and they are mainly done using oil, wax and gouache. As an actress, she has appeared in projects such as Friends Don't Let Friends Date and Martyrs-The Chronicles of Blood.

What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's net worth?

According to Eafeed, her net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. This value is, however, not verified. The famous actress earns her income from her painting and acting career.

Is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer married?

Deborah is currently divorced. She was previously married to South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. Dumisani is famously recognized for his appearance in the 1992 movie Sarafina as Crocodile.

During his Sarafina tours to the United States, he met Doja Cat's mother. Shortly after, they began dating and married after dating for a while. The ex-couple was married for more than 15 years and had three children together, two daughters and a son.

Who are Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's daughters?

Deborah has two daughters from her previous marriage to South African actor Dumisani Diamini. Her daughters are Amala Zandile Dlamini, commonly known as Doja Cat, and her younger sister, whose name has not been revealed.

Doja Cat poses backstage with the Top R&B Album award for 'Planet Her' during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's height and weight

The American painter is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and her body measurements are 36-30-37 inches or 91-76-93 centimetres.

Fast facts about Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer

What's Doja Cat's real name? The famous singer's real name is Amalaratna Zandile Diamini. When is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's birthday? The famous actress celebrates her birthday on 1 January every year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. How old is Doja Cat's mother? The American actress is 52 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 January 1970. Is Doja Cat's mom white? Yes. She is of white ethnicity and has both Jewish and American nationalities. Who is Doja Cat's real mother? Her mother is called Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, a professional painter and actress. Who are Doja Cat's parents? Her parents are Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer and Dumisani Diamini. Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer and Doja Cat have had a cordial relationship since Doja's childhood.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer is a well-known actress and painter from the United. She is popularly known as the mother of the famous singer, rapper, and songwriter Doja Cat. She currently lives in Los Angeles, the United States.

