Marissa Da'Nae’s biography: who is NLE Choppa's girlfriend?

Marissa Da’Nae is a prominent social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur from the United States. She gradually gained fame on social media by sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram and videos on TikTok. However, her fame skyrocketed when she started dating the famous American rapper NLE Choppa.

Photo: @mxrvssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marissa Da’Nae is a successful content creator, and she has caught the attention of many netizens with her engaging content on different social media platforms. What more would you love to know about her?

Profile summary

Full name Marissa Da'Nae Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 1996 Marissa Da'Nae’s age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Amarillo, Texas, USA Residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-27-42 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-107 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Melissa Rodgers Father John Juan Harvey Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Partner NLE Choppa School Douglass High School Profession Entrepreneur, model, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @mxrvssa

Marissa Da'Nae’s bio

Marissa Da’Nae was born on 9 June 1996 in Amarillo, Texas, USA. She was brought up by her mother, Melissa Rodgers. Her father’s name is John Juan Harvey. After her parents' divorce, her mother remarried, and the social media celebrity has a step-sister called Ahlyissa Rodgers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She grew up between Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and attended Douglass High School.

What is Marissa Da’Nae’s profession?

She is a TikTok sensation, YouTuber, Instagram model, and businesswoman. The entertainer has a considerable following on TikTok, where she posts numerous videos about fashion, beauty tips, dance, lip-syncs, and other routine activities.

Her self-titled YouTube channel was created in December 2018, and it has over 14k subscribers. She uploads travel vlogs, pranks, and makeup tutorials on the channel.

NLE Choppa’s girlfriend is an Instagram model, and she regularly shares her pictures on the platform, where she has more than 795k followers at the time of writing. She is also a businessperson owning two businesses, Brazy but Lavish Boutique and Lavish Hair Extensions.

What is Marissa Da'Nae’s net worth?

According to Explore Networth, her net worth is approximately $5 million. However, the exact net worth of the businesswoman is unknown.

Who is Marissa Da’Nae’s boyfriend?

The social media influencer is dating American rapper NLE Choppa. It is unknown when the couple started dating, but rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2021.

Previously, NLE Choppa dated American beautician Mariah J with whom he shares a daughter called Clover Plotts.

Is NLE Choppa and Marissa still together?

Yes. The two are still dating, and they regularly share pictures of their best moments on social media. Her boyfriend occasionally appears on her YouTube videos.

Did NLE Choppa’s girlfriend have a miscarriage?

The couple announced in December 2021 that Marissa was pregnant and was expecting a baby boy in June 2022. They planned to name their child Seven Da’Shun Potts, but unfortunately, she lost the pregnancy through miscarriage, and they broke the news to their audience on YouTube. The celebrity also revealed in the video that she had had six miscarriages.

How tall is Marissa Da’Nae?

NLE Choppa’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs about 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-27-42 inches (91-69-107 centimetres).

Fast facts about Marissa Da’Nae

Who is Marissa Da’Nae? She is a renowned entrepreneur, social media influencer, and model. She is also NLE Choppa’s girlfriend. How old is Marissa Da'Nae? Her age is 26 years as of 2022. What is Marissa Da'Nae’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Marissa Da’Nae’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. How much is Marissa Da’Nae worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $5 million. What is Marissa Da’Nae’s height? Her height is 5 feet and 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Marissa Da’Nae is a famous personality in the American entertainment industry. She is also a widely known content creator on social media and the girlfriend of rap music sensation NLE Choppa. Additionally, she is a thriving businesswoman.

READ ALSO: Mya Mills’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Legit.ng published an article about Mya Mills. She is a top British social media influencer and model. She is currently signed with MUSE The Agency.

Mya became noticeable on social media at 15 when she began sharing her pictures on Instagram. She also has a TikTok account with a significant fan following. The model promotes many brands such as Lounge Underwear and Fashion Nova. She is also known as the ex-girlfriend of rapper Digga D.

Source: Legit.ng