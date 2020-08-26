Buju's biography: Age, songs, net worth, rise to prominence in Nigeria

Who is Buju in Nigeria? Originally named Daniel Benson, Buju is a fast-rising Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter, and pianist. He is an exception who has won hearts all over the country with his unforgettable tunes. Buju's biography unveils unknown facts about the young artist.

Buju's biography. Photo: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

Buju is a viral sensation, gradually establishing himself as a promising Nigerian music star. He draws inspiration to create music from his personal experiences and environment. His unbeatable ability to tell stories in his music while including vivid melodies and harmony has earned him a legion of fans. He has also caught the attention of some of the country's bigwigs like Burna Boy, who have allowed him to work with them. Buju's biography is a reflection of his journey.

Buju's profile summary

Full name: Daniel Benson

Daniel Benson Stage name: BujuToyourEars (shortened to Buju)

BujuToyourEars (shortened to Buju) Age: 23 years old

23 years old Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Birthplace: Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria

Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Height in cm: 167 cm

167 cm Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Weight in kg: 60 kg

60 kg Weight in pounds: 132 lbs

132 lbs Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Singer, songwriter, pianist

Singer, songwriter, pianist Instruments: Vocals, piano

Vocals, piano Genre: Afropop, Pop, Afrobeats

Afropop, Pop, Afrobeats Years active: 2018 - present

2018 - present Albums: Sorry I'm Late, 24Hrs in Lagos City

Awards: City People Music Award for Revelation of the Year

City People Music Award for Revelation of the Year Instagram: @bujutoyourears

Buju's biography

This artist's biography is a hugely motivating success story. In months, he went from being a simple Akwa Ibom boy to a sensational singer. However, the journey was not a smooth sail.

What is Buju's real name?

His real name is Danial Benson. His stage name is Buju, an acronym for Beauty Underneath Just Understood.

Buju's age

It is unknown when this Nigerian artist was born, as his biographical data is difficult to obtain online. Still, it is known that Buju's age is 23 years, and he is already so successful at such a young age.

Is Buju a Yoruba?

Buju Nigerian artist spent his childhood years in Gbagada, with his family later moving away to Ogun State. His young years were pretty typical, and he had had an interest in music since he was little.

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2021 (+photos)

His mother tragically passed away from cancer. Before her death, she spoke Yoruba to his son, which helped him learn the language. Nonetheless, he is not a Yoruba.

Buju's rise to prominence in Nigeria

What is Buju's nickname? Photo: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

Buju started writing music when he was in junior secondary school. At the time, he called himself Drizzle but later changed his stage name to Buju.

He started out rapping and ended up joining the choir. He began performing solo at valedictory services and carried his passion to the university with time.

For a while, he stopped playing music, as he kept comparing himself to other talented people and felt that they were better than him. He refined his style and got inspired by Burna Boy, Buju Banton, Damian Marley, and J Hus.

READ ALSO: Omah Lay's biography, lyrics: Who is this up and coming musician?

How did Buju get his name?

While he was still at university, he had an IT job, which he strongly disliked. He felt that writing and performing music was his calling instead of the work he had to do.

One day, he came up with his stage name, inspired by Jamaican recording artist Buju Banton. He gave special meaning to the name by coining the acronym - Beauty Underneath Just Understood.

After that, he finally decided to chase music. In February 2018, he released his first record, "Catch a Vibe".

His second record was called "A Day in Lagos", whose music video was recorded on a boat. This creative choice was completely unplanned, as the idea came to Buju and his team while on a canoe trip.

The musician describes his sound as a representation of the afro-fusion genre. He considers Burna Boy to be the most diverse artist he is familiar with.

How was Buju discovered?

He listened to Burna Boy a lot in the past, and eventually, he got a chance to meet him in person and collaborate with him. Together, they worked on the remix of "L'Enu".

Another famous artist that Buju has worked with is Zlatan. At first, he did not believe he could secure such a music giant for one of his songs, but his friends kept pushing him to reach out to him.

Zlatan noticed the young talent and decided to collaborate with him. They created "Spiritual", an incredibly successful hit and went viral on multiple streaming platforms.

On April 16, 2020, Burna Boy's record label, Spaceship Records, announced the signing of Buju, making him the third act to be signed to the label after Burna Boy and Burna Boy's sister Nissi Ogulu.

READ ALSO: Jahoo’s biography: what is known about the musical artist?

Buju's songs

The artist was shooting a music video for one of his 2021 hits. Photo: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

In 2019, the Afropop star released an EP, "To Your Ears".

Some of the hits that this new musician is known for include:

Energy

Mind games

L'Enu

Ohema (featuring TMXO)

Balance it

Catch a vibe

Commander

Spiritual

L'Enu (Remix) (featuring Burna Boy)

Spiritual (Remix)

Buju's latest songs

Here is a list of some of Buju's songs in 2021:

Outside

Never Stopped

I Do

Something Sweet

Daniel Benson

Kilometer

For Here

Ogechukwu

Never Stopped

Testimony

READ ALSO: LoveLeo’s biography: parents, music career, who is he signed to?

Buju's latest news

In November 2021, the Afropop artist disclosed he had refused to extend his contract with Burna Boy's Spaceship Collective. He was signed to record label in 2020 before he released Lenu remix with Burna Boy. He confirmed that Burna Boy had consented to his decision.

He did not renew his contract with Spaceship Collective because he wants to do things differently. During an interview, he said,

I’ve seen how it works around there, and it does not necessarily flow with me. Affiliation is great when it’s working for you.

I told Burna I wanted to do it on my own and make him proud, and he told me to go along.

Buju is a viral sensation and one of Nigeria's freshest music acts. Although he is young, he can become one of the greatest Nigerian stars.

READ ALSO: Mitchel Cave’s biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published jaw-dropping details about Mitchel Cave's biography. He is a famous lead vocalist, rock singer, and guitarist.

Mitchel Cave enjoys a significant following on social media, hence the need to know more about his music career. He rose to fame after participating in The X Factor in Australia in 2012.

Source: Legit.ng News