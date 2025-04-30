The Guardians of One Nigeria (GON) condemned rumors about the dismissal of key defense ministers, calling them "fake news" and urging people to stop politicizing security issues

The group praised Bello Matawalle for his efforts in the fight against insurgency, noting his progress in less than two years compared to previous ministers

GON emphasized the collective responsibility of Nigerians in supporting security agencies through means like intelligence gathering and community policing

A prominent sociocultural group, the Guardians of One Nigeria (GON), has issued a stern warning against those spreading false information and political smear campaigns targeting the security efforts of the Nigerian government.

The group, with a wide-reaching network across the country, urged Nigerians to refrain from using security issues as political tools, stressing that no amount of misinformation or fake news could derail the President’s determination to combat insurgency and restore peace.

This statement comes in response to rumors circulating on social media earlier this week, which falsely claimed that President Bola Tinubu had dismissed key members of his defense team, including the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

These rumors, which had no backing from any reputable news sources, suggested that the ministers were removed due to their failure to address the ongoing security challenges in the country.

Group condemns viral fake news

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, signed by the group’s President, Arch. Darius Ishakwu, and Secretary General, Chief Nurudeen Isiaka, the GON condemned the circulation of these unverified claims, labeling them as "fake news" and urging those behind them to cease immediately.

The GON, which consists of retired security personnel, paramilitary officers, and other professionals committed to supporting national defense, pointed out that Nigeria’s security issues are long-standing and predate the current administration.

The group further praised the efforts of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his notable contributions to the fight against insurgents.

The group argued that if previous ministers of defence had displayed even half the level of commitment shown by Matawalle in his less than two years in office, Nigeria would not be grappling with the security concerns it faces today.

They also commended the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, emphasizing the strong coordination between the military services and the Ministry of Defence.

According to the GON, the success of current defense strategies is due to the effective teamwork between the Defence Ministry and military leadership.

Zamfara gov reports defence minister

In a similar report, Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal has intensified accusations against Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over alleged ties to banditry in the state.

The governor revealed on Tuesday, September 25, that he had reported Matawalle’s alleged involvement to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and President Bola Tinubu.

