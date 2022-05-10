XXXTentacion’s best songs of all time: Listen to the top 20 tracks

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, famously known as XXXTentacion, was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. During his short career, he gained a cult following among his young fanbase with his depression and alienation-themed music. This article looks at some of XXXTentacion's best songs that you can listen to.

Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy poses for his mugshot after being charged with seven new felonies in 2017, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Miami Dade County Corrections

XXXTentacion was born on 23 January 1998, in Plantation, Florida, to Jamaican parents, Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy and Cleopatra Eretha Dreena Bernard. He is considered a leading figure in the emo-rap and SoundCloud rap genres which garnered mainstream attention during the mid-to-late 2010s.

On 18 June 2018, XXXTentacion was murdered at the age of 20. He was fatally shot near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Even though he is no more, he is still remembered for his musical impact and influence. Check out some of the bestXXXTentacion's songs.

XXXTentacion's best songs of all time

XXXTentacion made over 68 million certified record sales (RIAA and BPI) in the US and UK. Since his demise, he has won an American Music Award and a BET Hip Hop Award. Additionally, he has been nominated 11 times for Billboard Music Award. Here are some of the best of XXXTentacion's songs.

1. Sad!

Sad! is one of X's most popular hits. It is a deeply moving tune that evokes thoughts of isolation and melancholy. The artist expresses his sorrow and how he loved "her" but was eventually left alone. Fearing that his relationship with his lover could end, the singer goes the extra mile to threaten her that if she ever leaves him, he would commit suicide.

Sad is still one of the best XXXTentacion's song that is the most popular. The hit reached number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making it the rapper's first top 10 hit and his highest-charting song in his own country. In addition, it reached number 19 on the UK Singles Chart.

2. Look At Me!

Look At Me! is a track mirroring the artist's disappointment. It's about a guy who can't seem to get his privates back into his pants. X emphasises "Look at me, f*ck on me" in the song, expressing regret. This isn't one of the best XXXTentacion's songs that is well-known, but it is a hit that brought him the attention he desired.

3. Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares

X focuses on his suicidal ideas in this song. His lyrics mirror racing thoughts on an instrumental that feels like a peaceful spot to reflect. The monotone voice of X emphasises his underlying acceptance of his death. He rhymes,

Tired of feelin' like I'm trapped in my d*mn mind

Tired of feelin' like I'm wrapped in a d*mn lie

Tired of feelin' like my life is a d*mn game

4. Roll in Peace

X's Roll in Peace features Kodak Black and is a fantastic rap. This lovely song has excellent lyrics that everyone would enjoy listening to. The hit has a lot of ad-libs and hype backings and an extremely catchy repeated rhythm.

5. Jocelyn Flores

If you have any idea what pain is, you will relate to this track. The song is titled after X's friend who committed suicide just hours after spending time with the rapper in May 2017.

6. Moonlight

This is one of X's most well-known songs. He tells people to stop tripping and to get their vibe back in the song. The video for the track was released four months after his death. It's the last music video that he filmed.

7. F*ck Love

X was a gifted musician who knew how to experiment with his songs. He teams up with Trippie Redd for a great hit on love. The two belt out heartfelt lyrics about heartbreak over an anthemic alt-R&B track with some of X's biggest repeat value.

8. Hope

The vocalist brings hope to the bereaved and those who have lost loved ones in the song. He dedicates the song to all children who died in the Parkland massacre in February 2019. This is a heartfelt and uplifting hit for anyone who has given up on life. There is yet hope.

9. Falling Down

This is an emotional and romantic hit. The singer collaborates with one of the best rappers, Lil Peep, to highlight the significance of respecting each other and valuing what you have.

10. Changes

The music's lyrics depict the sad artist discussing his deteriorating romantic connection with his significant partner. PnB Rock, an American rapper, contributes uncredited vocals to the hit. Many people believe the song is autobiographical and that the female XXXTentacion is talking about is none other than his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

11. Save Me

X begs for assistance in the song. He claims that he is going on his last strike because he will commit himself if no one helps him. He reaches out from "the dark side" to see if anyone will join him. He cries out;

Does anybody here wanna be my friend? (my friend)

Want it all to end

Tell me when the f*ck is it all gon' end? (end)

Voices in my head

Telling me, I'm gonna end up dead (dead)

12. Revenge

The singer is rapping on his feelings regarding his parents' decision to keep him out of H*ntai Haven. Revenge debuted at number 76 on the Billboard 200 on 3 June 2017 and has since climbed to number 44. Following XXXTentacion's death, it reached number 28.

13. Looking for a Star

This hit has typical themes in X's music, such as his difficulty in coping when he loses a close relationship. X seamlessly transitions into a song that showcases his vocal versatility and potential as a crossover artist.

14. Before I Close My Eyes

This is a lovely song with more depth than it appears on the surface. Before he died, the singer prayed for pardon and hoped that it was not too late for repentance and that he might then rest in peace.

15. Bad!

This is a love song with an emotional undertone. It is an anime-inspired hit perfect for a chilly evening when you simply want to be alone.

16. Royalty

X draws extensively on his Jamaican ancestry in the music, mixing his talents with Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, and Ky-Mani Marley. The song's narrators boast about their wealth and toughness.

17. H20

H20 has a playful multi-part chorus and hyper-speed flows from X and Ski Mask The Slump God. It's probably best enjoyed live as its energetic beat and jumpy deliveries are meant for shouting more than anything else.

18. Depression & Obsession

In the song Depression & Obsession, X seems very relaxed as he hums over supple strings and reflects on destructive relationships. He sounds all too familiar with his own pain.

19. What in XXXTarnation

When it comes to X and Ski Mask's collaborations, you can always tell they are having a good time. In What in XXXTarnation, the two use over-the-top animated presentations to communicate threats. The hit sounds like a rap version of a fart joke, which was right up X's alley when he needed to let free.

20. Orlando

In this track, X recalls some of his darkest and loneliest moments. He could be alluding to his aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge in July 2016.

Did XXXTentacion ever have a number 1 song?

Yes, he did. His single Sad! is one of the best hits that is loved by many of his fans. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 on 18 June 2018.

What is the most hype XXXTentacion song?

According to SoundCloud, the most hype music of the artist is The Slump God featuring $ki Mask.

What is XXXTentacion ranked?

With a total rank score of 409, he is placed number 2,524 in the overall artist rankings.

What is XXXTentacion's first song?

XXXTentacion uploaded his first song, Vice City, to SoundCloud.

What was XXXTentacion's last song?

Changes was his last single. It was released on March 2, 2018.

XXXTentacion channelled his deepest thoughts in the above 20 songs. Most of his hits are about feeling heavy and what it's like to be weighed down by all these problems that build up to create depression. It is for those who will understand it and perhaps find comfort in it. Every voice needs a guiding light, and XXXTentacion's best songs could very well be the eye-opener for many.

