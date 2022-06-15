Nara Pellman’s biography: who is Lucky Blue Smith’s wife?

Nara Pellman is a German model, Instagram star and social media personality. She is best known as a model and is currently signed by International Modeling Agency (IMG). Nara works as a runway model and has featured in different events worldwide.

Nara Pellman is best known as Lucky Blue Smith's wife. Her husband is an American fashion model, actor and musician. He is currently signed to International Modeling Agency and has appeared on the covers of different magazines such as ES magazine, Elle Magazine and V Magazine.

Profile summary

Full name Nara Aziza Smith (née Pellman) Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2001 Age 20 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Germany Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality German Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-23-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-84 Shoe size 6.5 (UK) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Lucky Blue Smith Children 2 Profession Runway model, social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @naraaziza

Nara Aziza Pellman’s biography

Nara was born in Germany. The model currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States, alongside her husband and children.

How old is Nara Pellman?

As of June 2022, Nara Pellman's age is 20 years. She was born on 27 September 2001. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Nara Pellman's ethnicity?

She has stated that she comes from mixed family background. She has a German and South African ethnic background.

Career

Nara started modelling at a young age. She has been active in the modelling scene for close to 10 years now. Pellman is signed to the International Modeling Agency (IMG). The agency signed her when she was 14 years old. Nara works as a runway model and has walked the runways in Italy, US and Germany.

She has amassed a considerable following on Instagram. The model has amassed more than 333 thousand followers. She primarily uses the platform to share bits of her personal life, as well as post modelling pictures.

Nara Pellman and Lucky Blue Smith have a joint YouTube page. However, the couple is not active on the platform. Their last upload was on Oct 26, 2020, in a video titled Our Birth Story.

What is Nara Pellman's net worth?

It is alleged by the Networth & Salaries that she is worth $500 thousand. The website alleges that she has made her money working as a model. However, the exact net worth of the star is unknown as she has not disclosed any details regarding her income.

Who is Nara Pellman's husband?

Her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, is an American model and musician. He started his career as a model at the age of 12. Blue was scouted alongside his sister and signed to the Next Model Management. His first modelling gig was for Vogue Homme Japan.

After that, he worked alongside French photographer Hedi Slimane. Lucky has worked with international magazines such as Elle, Marie Claire, V, Numéro, i-D, and LOVE.

Smith has stated that he messaged Nara in 2019. He had followed her on Instagram for nearly two years but had not said a thing to her. Then, later on, they exchanged numbers. The couple stated that their first call lasted close to 7 hours.

Lucky also said he knew he had found his partner after talking to her. They first met in Milan, Italy, while on work assignments. The couple got married in a romantic beachside wedding in California. They tied the knot on 20 February 2020.

Nara Pellman and Lucky Blue Smith became parents on 7 October 2020, when their first child was born. They named their daughter Rumble Honey. On 6 January 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Slim Easy.

How tall is Nara Pellman?

As per her profile on IMG, Nara Pellman's height is 5 ft 9 in (179 cm). She weighs 127 lbs (58 kg).

FAQ's

What is Nara Pellman's age? As of June 2022, her age is 20 years. When is Nara Pellman's birthday? She was born on 27 September 2001. Is Nara Aziza German? Yes, she is. She has German and South African roots. Is Nara Pellman Mormon? No. She comes from a Christian family. However, her husband is Mormon. When did Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Pellman get married? The couple tied the knot on 20 February 2020. How tall is Nara Aziza? She stands at the height of 5 ft 9 in (179 cm).

Nara Pellman is a German model and social media influencer. She is married to American model and musician, Lucky Blue Smith. Nara is a mother of two. She is raising her children alongside her husband in Los Angeles, California.

