Jackie B’s biography: age, mother, BBNaija, where is she from?

Jackie B is a certified event planner and fashion and interior designer from Nigeria. She became famous after participating in the Big Brother Naija season 6, a reality TV show. The designer is the daughter of former Adamawa South senator, Grace Folashade.

Photo: @thejackiebent on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jackie B is one of the former contestants of the BBNaija season 6. She is currently thriving as a designer, focusing on fashion and interior decoration. She is also an Instagram celebrity.

Profile summary

Full name Jackie Lureino Bent Nickname Jackie B Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1991 Age 30 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Adamawa State, Nigeria Current residence England, UK Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurement in inches 34-26-35 Body measurement in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Grace Folashade Father Jackson Bent Siblings 11 Relationship status Single Children 1 School West African Senior School College Nottingham Trent University Profession Event planner, interior and fashion designer Net worth $150 thousand - $350 thousand Instagram @thejackiebent

Jackie B’s biography

Jackie Lureino Bent was born on 1 December 1991 in Adamawa State, Nigeria. Her parents are Grace Folashade and Jackson Bent. Jackie B’s mother is a politician and was a senator of Adamawa South. The fashion designer grew up alongside 11 siblings.

She completed her high school education at West African Senior School. Later, she attended Nottingham Trent University, where she attained her B.A. degree in Business Management and International Strategic Enterprise in 2012. In 2013, she also earned her MA degree in International Fashion Business.

How old is Jackie B?

The reality TV personality is 30 years old as of June 2022. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Jackie B famous?

Jackie is a well-known interior and fashion designer. She is also popular on Instagram, where she shares many pictures, including fashion trends and beauty tips.

Between August 2013 and December 2013, she worked as a retail temp at Selfridges, a UK-based firm. After leaving the company in 2013, she established her company. Since June 2014, she has been the CEO/founder of Lureino Bent Hair & Beauty Salon.

The interior designer's popularity skyrocketed after she took part in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. She was among the 26 contestants but did not make it to the finale.

Is Jackie B rich?

According to an unreliable source, her net worth is estimated to be between $150 thousand and $350 thousand. However, the renowned fashion designer’s exact net worth is unknown. Besides being an event planner and fashion designer, she also endorses beauty products such as Fair and White.

What happened between Jackie B and Michael Sensei?

Rumours of the two celebrities dating emerged when they participated in the reality show, Big Brother Naija season 6. To clear the air on the speculations, the former BBNaija housemates , stating they were good friends and did not date.

Does Jackie B have a child?

Yes, she has a son called Nathan. The kid was born in 2012. Some sources speculate that Jackie B’s son's biological father is Hafeez. However, his mother is yet to public about the matter.

Fast facts about Jackie B

Who is Jackie B? She is a UK-based Nigerian event planner and fashion and interior designer. Where is Jackie B from? She hails from Adamawa State in Nigeria. However, she moved to the UK for education, and she currently resides in England. What is Jackie B’s age? The designer is 30 years old as of 2022. What is Jackie B's real name? She was born Jackie Lureino Bent. Is Jacky Bent married? The single mother of one has not tied the knot. Which tribe is Jackie B from? She belongs to the Bachama tribe. Who is Jackie B’s mother? Her mother is Grace Folashade Bent nee Makinwa. She is a former senator for Adamawa South.

Jackie B is a flourishing fashion and interior designer. She is best known for participating in the Big Brother Naija season 6. Jackie is also the daughter of former Adamawa South senator Grace Folashade Bent. The Nigerian designer has one child.

