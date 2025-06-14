Nollywood actresses Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson are in the news over their close relationship

Just recently, the politicians’ wives stepped out together for a political event and showed up in similar outfits

A video of Regina Daniels with Mercy Johnson at the gathering raised a series of comments from netizens

Nollywood actresses, Mercy Johnson and Regina Daniels, have drawn the attention of fans with their closeness, going by their latest social media display.

The movie stars took to their official Instagram pages to post a video of a political event they attended as wives of top politicians.

Nigerians gush as Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson attend political event in style. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Note that Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, is a Nigerian senator representing Delta North senatorial district, while Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, serves as the Federal Representative representing Esan North East/Esan South East constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

Regina and Mercy Johnson attended the 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala night and coincidentally rocked similar outfits. The video that was posted captured the fun moments the women had at the gathering.

Regina Daniels’ caption reads:

“At the invitation of the Honorable Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, my Queen and I stepped out for the 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala night. A dazzling event filled with sparkle and elegance.

Still trying to figure out how mama and I ended up in coordinated looks - completely unplanned but perfectly in sync 🤭.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels, Mercy Johnson attend event together

The video of Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson attending the 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala night warmed the hearts of many netizens. A number of them gushed over the relationship between the politicians’ wives:

Sweezzy1 said:

“My people ❤️❤️❤️.”

Chynelo24 said:

“Very classy…very demure 😍.”

Dikechinaza651 said:

“Okay this is good 👏.”

Bby_porch said:

“Beautiful & gorgeous 😍”

Solinbeauty7 said:

“Awww this is so sweet to watch 😍😍😍❤️”

Casie__snow said:

“I love them so much ❤️.”

Callme_jombo wrote:

“The way she loves Mercy.”

Smile_magdalene23 said:

“Yassssss 🔥🙌❤️❤️ Mercy and Regi😍😍.”

Calabar_bridalhair_fascinators said:

“My beautiful people 😍.”

Perfect_omamma said:

“Look at the beautiful body Aunty Mercy has naww😍😍. So what the hate about?”

Gertrude.asantewaa.92 said:

“Mercy is a beautiful woman naturally after giving birth to 4.”

Perfect_omamma said:

“I Love the way y’all love each other😍”

Zubbymichael said:

“Doings get level.”

Honnahvivian said:

“Ladies with class and power, class no be cho cho cho, this one e dey play e dey show, my gorgeous and prettiest Queen Gina👑 and her Queen ❤️.”

Newman_salvation said:

“Gathering of responsible women. Ebonyi Cardi B go think say na movie. I come in peace.”

Enna__ameh said:

“Do Y'all See How Comfortable a Dress Should be? No visible Rib/Organ-Crushing Corset Ropes Anywhere. Smooth Coordinated Movement, They are Swaying their Hips Comfortably and they can Eat whatever they want without choking. 👌 I love Simple Non-complicated Dresses.”

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson attend 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala night. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels blasted her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, after she came for her and her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Recall, Angela had stated that she has forgiven Mercy Johnson, feels empathy towards her, and also wants to see her win. The post did not sit well with Regina, who disrespected her in a public post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng