100+ unique old fashioned girl names you probably have never heard of

Unique old fashioned girl names are like fine wine; they have been around a long time, but they are top quality. A name is perhaps the second most important gift parents give their children after giving them the gift of life. Because it is a life-long gift, it must be chosen carefully.

Unique old fashioned girl names. Photo: pexels.com, @kingzubby

A name is an identity a child carries for many years, if not forever. This is one of the reasons why parents put a lot of thought into what to call their children. Deciding what your child will be called is usually a time-consuming task. Most parents have to consider their preferences and those of family and friends.

100+ unique old fashioned girl names

Are you an expectant parent who wants to give your baby girl a perfect antique girl name without losing hours of sleep sorting through many options? Then the following list is all you need.

Beautiful old names for girls

Contrary to some popular opinions, old-timey names are not archaic and boring. They are very classy, and they have rich and deep meanings. Here is a list of unique names for girls that are awesome.

Amaryllis: Sparkling

Sparkling Bernice: She who brings victory

She who brings victory Carolina: Freeholder

Freeholder Cassandra: One who shines and excels over men.

One who shines and excels over men. Della: Noble

Noble Elisabeth: God is my oath

God is my oath Elsie: Pledge to God

Pledge to God Emma: Came back in a major way

Came back in a major way Faye: Loyalty

Loyalty Gilda: Coated with gold

Coated with gold Ida: Industrious

Industrious Johanna: God is gracious

God is gracious Lena: Bright

Bright Lilly: Pure

Pure Ludmila: Love of the people

Love of the people Lyselma: Happiness

Happiness Madeleine: High tower or woman from Magdala

High tower or woman from Magdala Marie: Star of the sea

Star of the sea Mia: Mine

Mine Mildred: Gentle

Gentle Miloslava: Merciful, darling

Merciful, darling Poppy: Red flower

Red flower Rosie: Rose

Rose Willow: Willow tree

Elegant vintage girl names

Elegant vintage girl names. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Vintage girl names are great monikers that have lasted through many decades and have not lost their meaning and respect.

If you want to give your baby girl a cool and meaningful moniker, then the following vintage names are just right.

Agatha: Honorable

Honorable Amelia: Work

Work Annabelle: Loving

Loving Annemarie: Gracious

Gracious Antoinette: Priceless one

Priceless one Aster: Star

Star Aurelia: The golden one

The golden one Beatrice: One who brings joy

One who brings joy Belle: Beautiful

Beautiful Catherine: Pure

Pure Claire: Bright

Bright Clementine: Mild and merciful

Mild and merciful Cynthia: Moon goddess

Moon goddess Dahlia: Flower of the valley

Flower of the valley Edith: Riches and blessed

Riches and blessed Evelynn: Beautiful bird

Beautiful bird Giselle: Pledge

Pledge Gwendolyn: Blessed ring

Blessed ring Jenifer: White wave

White wave Lalette: Happiness

Happiness Maltida: Battle strength

Battle strength Merritt: Boundary gate

Boundary gate Ottitile: Rich

Rich Wilfreda: This means purposeful peace

Unique antique girl names

Antique girl names. Photo: pexels.com, @william-fortunato

Antique girl names are unique and classy. Because they come from great women who stood out for various reasons, they will inspire a lot of ambition in your young one.

Anne: Favour, graciousness, and grace.

Favour, graciousness, and grace. Audrey: Noble strength

Noble strength Brenda: Sword

Sword Candace: Queen mother

Queen mother Celeste: Of the sky

Of the sky Charlotte: Free

Free Clara: Famous

Famous Damaris: Gentle

Gentle Darina: Fruitful

Fruitful Dorothy: Gift from God

Gift from God Eleanor: Sunrays

Sunrays Eloise: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Georgina: Farmer

Farmer Geraldine: Rules with a spear

Rules with a spear Henrietta: Home ruler

Home ruler Isabel: Oath of God

Oath of God Maisie: Pearl

Pearl Martha: Lady of the house

Lady of the house Matilda: Strength in battle

Strength in battle Mona: Little noble one

Little noble one Ophelia: Helper

Helper Primrose: Flower

Flower Sonya: Wisdom

Cute old lady names

Classic baby girl names. Photo: pexels.com, @kenziezales

Choosing a child's moniker is one of the important items for preparing for the baby's arrival. This list is perfect for parents who want to give their girls simple and gorgeous traditional girl names.

Abigail: My father's joy

My father's joy Daisy: Flower

Flower Delilah: Delicate

Delicate Diana: Moon goddess

Moon goddess Doris: Gift of the ocean

Gift of the ocean Elise: Pledge to God

Pledge to God Ella: Beautiful fairy

Beautiful fairy Florence: Prosperous

Prosperous Genevieve: Woman of the people

Woman of the people Gladys: Nation

Nation Josephine: Jehovah increases

Jehovah increases Lydia: Beautiful one

Beautiful one Margaret: Pearl

Pearl Meadow: Beautiful field

Beautiful field Penelope: Weaver

Weaver Rebecca: Tie firmly

Tie firmly Rosalyn: Little rose

Little rose Sapphire: Beautiful gem

Beautiful gem Sarah: Princess

Princess Scarlett: Red

Red Valerie: Strong

Strong Vanessa: Butterfly

Butterfly Venus: Goddess of love

Goddess of love Winifred: Blessed

Uncommon old-fashioned baby girl names

Uncommon old-fashioned baby girl names. Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod

Studies have shown that some parents give their children certain monikers so that they can fit in. Some parents go for classic baby girl names that are uncommon because they feel it would help them be unique from the rest.

Zyra: Brightness of the morning

Brightness of the morning Anuok: Grace

Grace Yedd: Beautiful voice

Beautiful voice Esmee: Esteemed

Esteemed Dunia: Life

Life Raina: Queen

Queen Aurinda: Gold

Gold Lucinda: Beautiful light

Beautiful light Allura: Godly adviser

Godly adviser Adalia: Noble one

Noble one Chetna: Consciousness

Consciousness Debi: Goddess

Goddess Deepika: A little light

A little light Deepti: Flame

Flame Darshini: Blessed girl

Blessed girl Eiravati: Hastily

Hastily Meenakshi: One with fish-shaped eyes

One with fish-shaped eyes Meenu: Precious stone

Precious stone Shridevi: Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi Blanche: Fair

Fair Elspeth: My God is my oath

My God is my oath Shushma: Beautiful Woman

Beautiful Woman Sibani: Goddess Parvati

Goddess Parvati Meera: A Devotee of Lord Krishna

What are old but good girl names?

Some older names that are still popular are Charlotte, Clara, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Grace, Josephine, and Margaret.

What were popular girl names in the 1700s?

Popular girl names in the 1700s varied across different cultures. Some examples include Jane, Catherine, Susannah, Esther and Rachel.

Unique old fashioned girl names are awesome because they carry a lot of meaning. They have rich historical and cultural significance; they are classy and can be sentimental for parents. Because their origins are known, they are a safe bet for those who would rather not spend ages looking for a perfect moniker.

