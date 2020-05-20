100+ unique old fashioned girl names you probably have never heard of
Unique old fashioned girl names are like fine wine; they have been around a long time, but they are top quality. A name is perhaps the second most important gift parents give their children after giving them the gift of life. Because it is a life-long gift, it must be chosen carefully.
A name is an identity a child carries for many years, if not forever. This is one of the reasons why parents put a lot of thought into what to call their children. Deciding what your child will be called is usually a time-consuming task. Most parents have to consider their preferences and those of family and friends.
100+ unique old fashioned girl names
Are you an expectant parent who wants to give your baby girl a perfect antique girl name without losing hours of sleep sorting through many options? Then the following list is all you need.
Beautiful old names for girls
Contrary to some popular opinions, old-timey names are not archaic and boring. They are very classy, and they have rich and deep meanings. Here is a list of unique names for girls that are awesome.
- Amaryllis: Sparkling
- Bernice: She who brings victory
- Carolina: Freeholder
- Cassandra: One who shines and excels over men.
- Della: Noble
- Elisabeth: God is my oath
- Elsie: Pledge to God
- Emma: Came back in a major way
- Faye: Loyalty
- Gilda: Coated with gold
- Ida: Industrious
- Johanna: God is gracious
- Lena: Bright
- Lilly: Pure
- Ludmila: Love of the people
- Lyselma: Happiness
- Madeleine: High tower or woman from Magdala
- Marie: Star of the sea
- Mia: Mine
- Mildred: Gentle
- Miloslava: Merciful, darling
- Poppy: Red flower
- Rosie: Rose
- Willow: Willow tree
Elegant vintage girl names
Vintage girl names are great monikers that have lasted through many decades and have not lost their meaning and respect.
If you want to give your baby girl a cool and meaningful moniker, then the following vintage names are just right.
- Agatha: Honorable
- Amelia: Work
- Annabelle: Loving
- Annemarie: Gracious
- Antoinette: Priceless one
- Aster: Star
- Aurelia: The golden one
- Beatrice: One who brings joy
- Belle: Beautiful
- Catherine: Pure
- Claire: Bright
- Clementine: Mild and merciful
- Cynthia: Moon goddess
- Dahlia: Flower of the valley
- Edith: Riches and blessed
- Evelynn: Beautiful bird
- Giselle: Pledge
- Gwendolyn: Blessed ring
- Jenifer: White wave
- Lalette: Happiness
- Maltida: Battle strength
- Merritt: Boundary gate
- Ottitile: Rich
- Wilfreda: This means purposeful peace
Unique antique girl names
Antique girl names are unique and classy. Because they come from great women who stood out for various reasons, they will inspire a lot of ambition in your young one.
- Anne: Favour, graciousness, and grace.
- Audrey: Noble strength
- Brenda: Sword
- Candace: Queen mother
- Celeste: Of the sky
- Charlotte: Free
- Clara: Famous
- Damaris: Gentle
- Darina: Fruitful
- Dorothy: Gift from God
- Eleanor: Sunrays
- Eloise: Famous warrior
- Georgina: Farmer
- Geraldine: Rules with a spear
- Henrietta: Home ruler
- Isabel: Oath of God
- Maisie: Pearl
- Martha: Lady of the house
- Matilda: Strength in battle
- Mona: Little noble one
- Ophelia: Helper
- Primrose: Flower
- Sonya: Wisdom
Cute old lady names
Choosing a child's moniker is one of the important items for preparing for the baby's arrival. This list is perfect for parents who want to give their girls simple and gorgeous traditional girl names.
- Abigail: My father's joy
- Daisy: Flower
- Delilah: Delicate
- Diana: Moon goddess
- Doris: Gift of the ocean
- Elise: Pledge to God
- Ella: Beautiful fairy
- Florence: Prosperous
- Genevieve: Woman of the people
- Gladys: Nation
- Josephine: Jehovah increases
- Lydia: Beautiful one
- Margaret: Pearl
- Meadow: Beautiful field
- Penelope: Weaver
- Rebecca: Tie firmly
- Rosalyn: Little rose
- Sapphire: Beautiful gem
- Sarah: Princess
- Scarlett: Red
- Valerie: Strong
- Vanessa: Butterfly
- Venus: Goddess of love
- Winifred: Blessed
Uncommon old-fashioned baby girl names
Studies have shown that some parents give their children certain monikers so that they can fit in. Some parents go for classic baby girl names that are uncommon because they feel it would help them be unique from the rest.
- Zyra: Brightness of the morning
- Anuok: Grace
- Yedd: Beautiful voice
- Esmee: Esteemed
- Dunia: Life
- Raina: Queen
- Aurinda: Gold
- Lucinda: Beautiful light
- Allura: Godly adviser
- Adalia: Noble one
- Chetna: Consciousness
- Debi: Goddess
- Deepika: A little light
- Deepti: Flame
- Darshini: Blessed girl
- Eiravati: Hastily
- Meenakshi: One with fish-shaped eyes
- Meenu: Precious stone
- Shridevi: Goddess Lakshmi
- Blanche: Fair
- Elspeth: My God is my oath
- Shushma: Beautiful Woman
- Sibani: Goddess Parvati
- Meera: A Devotee of Lord Krishna
What are old but good girl names?
Some older names that are still popular are Charlotte, Clara, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Grace, Josephine, and Margaret.
What were popular girl names in the 1700s?
Popular girl names in the 1700s varied across different cultures. Some examples include Jane, Catherine, Susannah, Esther and Rachel.
Unique old fashioned girl names are awesome because they carry a lot of meaning. They have rich historical and cultural significance; they are classy and can be sentimental for parents. Because their origins are known, they are a safe bet for those who would rather not spend ages looking for a perfect moniker.
Legit.ng recently published an article about fancy names. Fancy names exude sophistication, poshness, and elegance. Every parent wishes to find the ideal name for their child.
This is due to the importance of names in everyone's life. Furthermore, a child's name identifies his or her personality. However, picking a name can be difficult because there are so many fancy names to choose from. Let this list of names make your work easier.
