Atiku Abubakar’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, has issued a scathing rebuke to Reno Omokri, accusing him of political double-dealing between Atiku and President Bola Tinubu

In a lengthy post on X, Ibe described Omokri as a disloyal opportunist, accusing him of hypocrisy

The tirade was in response to Omokri’s earlier claim of a phone conversation with Atiku, which Ibe dismissed as part of Omokri’s political manoeuvres

Abuja, FCT - The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told former presidential aide Reno Omokri to desist from acts of political flirtatiousness between Atiku and President Bola Tinubu.

A social media post on the verified X account of Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Saturday, June 14, lampooned Omokri for double-dealing with Tinubu and Atiku.

The statement was in response to Omokri’s earlier remark on his verified X account, where he claimed to have had a telephone conversation with Atiku.

The post reads in full:

“Reno Omokri, you are a classic case study in psychological projection — an insecure man so desperate to escape his own failures that he accuses others of the very flaws that define him.

“Credibility and Reno Omokri in the same grammatical environment? Oh, what a mockery. That’s an oxymoron so wild it should be banned by both logic and language.

“Reno, you need help. Whether clinical or spiritual, that’s for you to decide. But what’s beyond dispute is that you are a master of treachery, a Judas Iscariot — an unrepentant opportunist whose reputation precedes him like a foul stench. Even those smiling beside you today do so with suspicion, fully aware that your loyalty is as steady as quicksand.

“You claim my principal has been "good" to you? Let’s not pretend. That phone call you trumpet was likely just another pit stop in your never-ending pilgrimage for personal ‘goodness.’ Your kind of goodness isn’t ethical — it’s transactional, scavenging like a hyena sniffing out its next meal.

“You also said you never attack your friends unless they strike first. Really? Then what did Peter Obi ever do to deserve your endless, pedestrian, vitriolic, and arcebic attacks? Or was his popularity simply a threat to your ego?

“You parade yourself as a pastor, but you are a pastor just like Simon the Sorcerer. Your fidelity to God, truth, and even family is non-existent. A man who has no qualms about having two wives preaching morality to others? That’s comedy dipped in hypocrisy. And now, you want a political wife in Tinubu and a side chick in Atiku? Sorry, Reno. Nigeria isn’t your polygamous playground. That riverside romance has failed — spectacularly. Ashawo kobo kobo!

“But since you seem obsessed with the idea of credibility, here’s a challenge: instead of clowning around on the imaginary Lagos-Calabar expressway, why not explain how Government College Lagos managed to award a certificate to "Bola A. Tinubu" in 1970 — two full years before the school was established?

“Better still, if you really care about truth and character, join the call for the FBI to release Tinubu’s drug records in the United States. Or has your newfound loyalty erased your former fire and fury about his criminal past?

“Atenu (parasitic character) like you flip opinions faster than a wind-tossed leaflet.

“You speak of credibility “unlike others.” Others like who, Reno? The very people you once stood with before you betrayed them for crumbs and clout?

“Let it be clear: you are expendable, Reno. Loud, treacherous, desperate — and utterly irrelevant. No amount of delusion or self-adulation will save you from that truth.

“Reno, oh, Reno, what a Mockery!,” Ibe said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng