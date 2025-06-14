The Adamawa State government has raised fresh alarms over recurring floods caused by the overflow of the Cameroon and Kiri Dams, which continue to endanger lives and property

Authorities have launched a public sensitisation campaign, urging residents in high-risk areas to relocate and use life jackets when crossing water bodies

To mitigate the impact, the government said it is providing relief supplies and constructing stormwater drainage systems in flood-prone areas

Yola, Adamawa state - The Adamawa state government has raised fresh concerns over recurring annual floods that continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across the state, largely due to the overflow of the Cameroon Dam and Kiri Dam.

The state, consistently marked as high-risk for flooding, experiences widespread devastation every year, with low-lying and riverine communities often the worst affected.

Government urges vigilance

Commissioner for Information, Hon. Iliya James, told Legit.ng that the government is intensifying awareness campaigns and using all available media platforms to alert residents.

“The government is urging citizens to be vigilant and understand the dangers ahead,” James said. “We are sensitising the public to the season we are entering so they can take precautionary steps against potential floods.”

He added that residents living in riverine areas are advised to move to higher ground for their safety.

“We are encouraging people in vulnerable areas to relocate. Also, anyone crossing water bodies should wear a life jacket at all times,” he said.

Relief plans in place

Asked about preparations for potential victims, James said the government has stockpiled relief items and is ready to respond in the event of flooding.

“We are prepared to provide food supplies, medical aid, and clothing to support affected communities,” he said.

“We’re calling on residents to be conscious of their environment and avoid negligence.”

To mitigate future flooding, James revealed that the state is working on stormwater drainage systems in key locations.

“Drainage construction is ongoing, one near the Federal Housing area in Girei Local Government and another at the state’s entrance along the 'Welcome to Yola' corridor,” he said.

“These efforts are aimed at ensuring safer living conditions for our people.”

Adamawa remains one of several Nigerian states at risk of annual flooding, a challenge exacerbated by climate change, poor drainage systems, and cross-border water releases.

Adamawa floods: Fintiri gives N250,000 each to 1,896 households

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state launched the distribution of shelter kits and financial aid to 1,896 households severely affected by the 2024 floods across five local government areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Imburu, Numan local government area, Fintiri announced that each affected household would receive ₦250,000 to rebuild homes destroyed by the 2024 floods.

The governor said Numan would serve as the central distribution point for the five most affected local government areas, including Madagali, Michika, Demsa, and Lamurde.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng