Nigerian media personality, Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun, recently spent millions of naira on his wife’s teeth.

The public figure, who became a social media sensation due to his interviews with scantily dressed ladies, has been known to dote on his wife, Pashotah, and he recently splurged on her dental work.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Egungun shared a video where he informed Nigerians that he spent the whopping sum of N18 million on Pashotah’s teeth. According to him, the procedure initially cost N16 million but had increased by N2 million.

Not stopping there, the media personality went on to vouch for the professional who did the procedure for them, Dr Cal. According to Egungun, he is the best cosmetic surgeon in the country.

Egungun and Pashotah also made sure to show off their dentition in the video. The media personality then accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“18 million Naira sitting pretty on my wife’s @pashotah mouth🥶.”

Reactions as Egungun spends N18m on wife’s teeth

Egungun’s disclosure about the large sum of money he spent on his wife’s teeth drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them dropped their hot takes about it online:

“To laugh dey hard the doctor 😂.”

“The doctor knows the side effects. He doesn't want.”

“Make I use 18mil do teeth, if I smile give you and you no laugh na to comot your teeth.”

“Doctors know the risks.”

“Egungun is still suffering from the 'wannabe' syndrome. Who cares how much you paid to have your teeth done? The constant need to 'show off' with prices and labels stems from hard to hide poverty mentality. The teeth were nicely done, but keep the unnecessary details to yourself.”

“Can I do n pay later 🤣 The teeth is giving.”

“Before your pinkin grow to do he own the amount go be 30million my best advice go do am now before e reach that amount.”

“How come the doctor didn’t do to his own teeth?🤔”

“Dr. Cal no won shine teeth 😂.”

“Doctor no do he own???🤣”

Egungun buys car, beach house for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Egungun bought his wife a brand new car as Push gift and also bought her a beach house.

In his caption, he stated that she deserved it all and that she should use the car to take their daughter to school.

Egungun's sweet gesture came after his wife suffered severe backlash over him. It is no news that towards the end of 2024, Egungun's private picture leaked online, sparking commotion online.

