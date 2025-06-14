Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared his revelation concerning Ademola Adeleke’s political future

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled warnings as the 2026 Osun state gubernatorial election approaches

The cleric spoke on how Adeleke, the incumbent Osun governor, can see off the challenge of the opposition APC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, to “strategise”.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, asserted that members of the opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), “are ready to fight” Adeleke, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Primate Ayodele says APC Osun chapter will not take it easy with Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

The cleric spoke in a recent video seen by Legit.ng.

He said:

“Adeleke, strategise. APC in Osun will not take it easy. Either you want to go to APC or you are not staying in APC, with all these your PDP and what have you. Except you do all the needful and necessary things, otherwise, APC are ready to fight you, they will deceive you. You will be deceived in the arrangement, honestly. Don’t play card with your second term. Play your second term very well. They will betray your second term. You will see that people will start leaving your party soon.

“Adeleke, you have what it takes to win this second term, but at the same time, you have all it takes to fail your second term. Don’t say I did not tell you. This is a warning of The Lord, God bless.”

Primate Ayodele's video can be watched below:

Adeleke says not defecting to APC

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke reiterated that he is not defecting from the PDP to any political party.

According to a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke asserted that he remains "a bonafide member and leader of the PDP in Osun state".

Rasheed faulted media speculations on an imminent defection of the governor to the APC.

Governor Ademola Adeleke wants members of the PDP in Osun state to remain steadfast. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke has been serving as the governor of Osun state since 2022. He served as the senator representing the Osun-West senatorial district from 2017 to 2019.

He contested in the 2022 Osun state governorship election under the platform of the PDP and beat the governor at the time, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC, who defeated him in the 2018 Osun state gubernatorial election rerun.

