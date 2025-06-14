On Thursday, June 21, tragedy struck India’s aviation sector as Air India Flight 171, bound for London, crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing over 270 people

According to a Saturday briefing by Indian aviation authorities, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the flight's pilot, sent a "Mayday, mayday" distress call less than a minute after liftoff at 1:39 PM

Samir Kumar Sinha, a secretary for India’s aviation ministry disclosed this on Saturday and noted that seconds later, radio contact was lost

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

“Mayday, mayday,” was the final radio message sent by the pilot of the Air India 171 flight bound for London, moments before it crashed to the ground, killing more than 270 people.

Air India captain sent a 'mayday' message to air traffic control before the tragic crash that killed 241 passengers. Photo credit: @airindia, NDTV

Source: UGC

“Mayday, mayday,” was pilot's last message to traffic control

The captain of the doomed Air India flight warned his engine was “losing power” just moments before crashing in a huge fireball.

Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-pilot Clive Kundar cried “mayday” as they lost altitude moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday morning.

In a briefing by India’s aviation authorities on Saturday, June 14, authorities confirmed that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was piloting the flight, sent a distress call to air traffic control less than a minute after it took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm on Thursday, June 12.

When air traffic control responded to the pilot’s emergency mayday call, “there was no response”, said Samir Kumar Sinha, a secretary for India’s aviation ministry.

As reported by The Guardian, he added that the plane went down seconds later.

Speaking further, Sinha explained that initial investigations showed the plane had reached a height of 650ft after takeoff, after which it began to descend rapidly and hit the ground in Meghani Nagar, 2km from Ahmedabad airport.

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Air India crashed into hostel, black box found

The 227-tonne plane crashed into a hostel where medical students and their families were living. All but one of the 242 people on board were killed in one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades.

The collision with the hostel also killed at least four student doctors and one doctor’s wife who was heavily pregnant, as well as several labourers and vendors working in the area.

Sinha said the flight data recorder, known as the black box, had been recovered and was being looked into by investigators. A complete assessment of the incident would be completed within three months.

Read related articles here:

Air India: DNA samples to help identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng