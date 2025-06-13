The pilot of the crashed Air India aircraft sent out a frantic last-second communication just moments before the incident

Radio communication made public showed that the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, said the plane was not gaining thrust

This happened just a few seconds after the aeroplane took off from the Ahmedabad Airport on its way to London Gatwick Airport

Fresh findings have shown that the pilot of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad sent out a few words before the tragedy.

According to the last radio communication made public, the pilot sent out a mayday call, which disclosed what was happening on board.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the crashed Air India aeroplane, is said to have notified authorities of his struggles before the incident. Photo credit: The Sun UK and Getty Images/amoklv.

Source: UGC

In his last words, the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, made it clear that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was not gaining thrust.

Crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner failed to gain effective altitude

This means that the airplane did not generate enough strength for it to gain altitudes effectively and mount the air after takeoff.

The captain called out on his radio communication device, stating that the aircraft was losing power.

He said:

"Mayday [...] no thrust, losing power, unable to lift."

According to reports and what was gleaned from the radio communication between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and the ground crew, the struggle to save the aircraft lasted only a few seconds.

Just 11 seconds after the aircraft took off, Captain Sabharwal warned that they were "losing power."

Effectively, there was nothing he and the crew could do to avert the looming danger which happened in the seconds that followed.

How experienced was Captain Sabharwal?

Captain Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, and he was assisted by Clive Kunder, who was from Mumbai.

The aircraft hadn't travelled anywhere too far from the airport after takeoff as it crashed at an altitude of 625ft, according to Flightradar24.

The reason for the crash and why the aircraft could not gain enough power is yet to be made public.

The Air India plane had 242 people on board and all of them died except one man identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Crashed plane bound for London-Gatwick Airport

The aircraft was on its way to the UK, where it was supposed to have landed at the London Gatwick Airport, but never made it.

It crashed into an accommodation used by doctors. The BBC reports that a woman said her son had to jump from the second floor of the building to escape.

Clive Kunder, who is from Mumbai, was a copilot in the crashed plane. Photo credit: The Sun UK and Reuters.

Source: UGC

The woman told ANI news outlet:

"My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries."

Six dead after plane crashes in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a mother and her little child who had just undergone life-saving surgery were inside the plane that crashed in Philadelphia earlier in the year.

This is the second plane crash in a matter of days in the US after a military Black Hawk flew into a civilian aircraft in Washington DC.

Donald Trump has reacted to both tragic events that claimed many lives while investigations have been launched fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng