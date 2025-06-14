Covenant University has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a 200-level Engineering student, Mordi Nwense Daniel, who was reportedly struck by lightning while playing football on campus

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 7, on the university's sports field during rainfall and eyewitnesses alleged that rather than rushing Mordi to the hospital, some university staff resorted to prayers

Reports on Saturday, June 14, disclosed that the student was later taken to the university's medical centre, but efforts to revive him failed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An Engineering student at Covenant University, CU, Ota, Ogun State, Mordi Nwense Daniel, has died while playing football with some of his colleagues.

An engineering student of Covenant University has reportedly collapsed and died. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

How the engineering student died - Eyewitnesses speak

Mordi reportedly died on Saturday, June 7, after being reportedly struck by lightning, as he was playing football with some colleagues on the university’s playing pitch.

Meanwhile, his death has elicited mixed reactions in the polity as some Nigerians blamed it on negligence, particularly, the alleged delay in giving him medical attention immediately the incident happened.

Covenant University faces backlash over death of engineering student. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

“Pastors prayed instead of rushing him to clinic” - Parent

As reported by Vanguard, some eyewitnesses disclosed that instead of taking him straight for medical attention, staff of the university, whose attention was drawn to the incident, started praying for him before taking him to the medical centre, which was a bit late.

A parent, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard on Saturday June 14 that;

“Imagine pastors praying for supposed thunder-struck student instead of taking him to the clinic or hospital the moment his mates called for help. My second child was there and I know what I went through in resisting their pretence/ insults for four years.”

The development has also attracted huge comments on social media, with many condemning and accusing the university of always trying to cover up such issues.

On Instagram for instance, Campusgiant posted thus:

“Covenant University is mourning the loss of a student, Mordi, who tragically died after being struck by lightning while playing football in the rain on June 7. Social media posts by witnesses claim a delayed and inadequate emergency response with concerns over the availability of essential medical equipment on campus. The incident has triggered widespread calls for improved student healthcare and better preparations for emergencies. Mordi is being remembered as a vibrant young man, whose life was cut short too soon. The community continues to grieve while demanding accountability and change.”

Similarly, some commentators on X formerly Twitter, decried attempts cover up the incident.

David @afrogodd wrote:

“Covenant University always covers up the death of students and in many cases, they are complicit in the cause of death.”

Vicki @ceotbk also wrote:

“A student (now dead) just got struck down by lightning and the school is trying to cover it up because of their medical negligence.”

As at press time on Saturday, June 14, the management of Covenant University is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Mordi was buried on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Read related articles here:

Afe Babalola varsity student slumps, dies

In another related incident, the family of Ayomide Oduntan, a 500-level mechanical engineering student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, was thrown into mourning after he slumped and died on campus after his final exams.

Oduntan reportedly died on the school campus on Thursday, June 1.

The final-year student was rushed to the school hospital after he slumped but didn’t make it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng