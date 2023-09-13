It was a rude shock to many when the news was that young Nigerian singer Mohbad had passed away under unclear circumstances.

Many rushed to his social media handles to confirm if the news was accurate. At the same time, others tried to reach out to him.

Photos of young singer Mohbad, who recently passed away. Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Some refused to believe the singer was gone until some of his senior colleagues, like Olamide, Omawunmi, and ace music journalist Ovie O, confirmed the news.

Mohbad is regarded by many as one of the fastest-rising street-pop singers in the country. He has an EP, one album to his name, and many hit singles that ruled the streets for a while.

Legit.ng in this article gives a quick insight into the life and times of Mohbad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. What is Mohbad's full name, and where is he from?

The singer is from Ogun state, born in Lagos on June 8, 1996. He was just 27 years old when he passed.

He was born Promise Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, but he was more popularly known as Mohbad (Imole).

Imole was the first son of his parents and had an HND in Marketing from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

2. How did he start his music career?

Mohbad was born with a silver spoon nor from a privileged home. He went into music as a means to escape his reality.

His father was a pastor, and he started his journey into music from the church. He joined Naira Marley's label, "Marlian Records" in 2019.

Before signing with Naira, he was pretty popular on Instagram for his freestyles and street-pop hooks.

3. What are his achievements and contributions to Afrobeat?

Mohbad's big break came in December 2020 when the hit single he featured on by Rexxie, Ko Por Keh (KPK), went viral.

The KPK lingua became street slang, and many people were hooked. Ko Por Keh brought the young singer into the limelight as he nicked three nominations at the Headies in 2021.

He was also nominated five times for The Beatz Awards in 2021. Also, in the same year, he was listed in Audiomack's Top 20 Afrobeats artists of the year.

After the collaboration with Rexxie, he went on to drop "Sorry", "Ponmo", "Backside", and Feel Good.

However, in 2022, after leaving Marlian Records, he released his highest-peaking song, Peace, which Rexxie produced, topping the Top 50 and 100 charts.

4. What happened between him and Marlian Records?

In 2022, after he was arrested by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) along with his other label mates, Zinoleesky and CBlack, he had a massive fallout with his label boss, Naira Marley, accusing him of wanting him dead.

In a viral clip shared online, Mohbad was seen being attacked and assaulted by Naira Marley and his gang. The singer came out a few days later, noting that his former label boss should be blamed if he dies anytime soon.

Mohbad left Marlian Records afterwards and dropped a series of songs and clips dissing Naira and his former label colleagues.

5. Mental health struggles

In a video, Naira Marley reported Mohbad to his father that he is mentally ill and sometimes even finds it hard to remember the password to his phone and account details.

The Marlian boss accused his former signee of being a junkie.

To an extent, Mohbad's close pal, Bella Shmurda, corroborated these assumptions, noting that he was struggling with mental health and depression.

However, Bella blamed Naira Marley and his record label as the cause of Mohbad's illness. He noted that the singer almost wanted to end it all but was rescued by his girlfriend, who walked in on him just before he could jump down from a window.

Mobhad's wife reveals what led to his death

Legit.ng recalls earlier reports that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, broke the silence as she took to social media to reveal what led to her husband's death.

Amid different rumours circulating on social media about Mohbad's demise, the singer's wife revealed he lived in constant fear till the end.

In a post via her Instastory, Wunmi wrote:

"He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening, he has always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day."

Source: Legit.ng