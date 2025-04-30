The attention of ace Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, kate Henshaw, has been drawn to a post about her by a faceless X troll

The troll had revisited the actress' relationship with late gospel singer Sammie Okposo and how it was an abusive one

On sighting the said diss post, Kate Henshaw coined a befitting response for the troll, which led to other reactions online

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw is being dragged online by a Twitter troll. The said troll shared a post about old news concerning the fitness enthusiast. The headline of the gist was from an old interview about a time when Kate and the late Sammie Okposo were in a romantic relationship.

According to the post, Kate Henshaw had revealed that Sammie Okposo used to beat her mercilessly while they were together.

The duo had dated for about three to four years in the early 2000s, one which many thought would end in marriage. In addition to the post, the troll directed it at Kate Henshaw and asked if that was why she ended up ‘bitter and husbandless’.

Read some reactions below:

"Aunty Kate, I heard someone say that you’re just a bitter old ‘agbaya’ woman because you’ve been let down by men too many times and ended up ‘husbandless’. Is that true?"

See the post below:

In reaction to the post, Kate Henshaw asked if the troll got paid handsomely. She admitted that it happened, but it only made her better and not a bitter person.

"Awwww, I am still here, though. These things happen, and I am better not bitter. Can't say the same for the females in your family. I saw one at farmcity the other night. I hope the pay she brought home fed the family for the night, though. I am good, to be honest. Next....."

See the post below:

Reactions trail a post about exchange between Kate Henshaw and troll

Read some comments below:

@kmbiamnozie said:

"Darling Sister, I never knew you finalized that Doctorate, your clapbacks are just a super uppercut, zero chances of survival, show some mercy to these miscreants please."

@blesgk said:

"😂😂😂, u that ur mother has 5 different baby daddies still Dey talk 😳 do u even no ur actual dad? Abi na d one wey ur mama point for u hehehe. Abi Nob yariba again lol."

@SaviorForlife1 said:

"All this 20k influencers self when you’re done soaking your garri Tell your governor Lagos is smelling and also your President Nigeria is drowning."

@casalapapel said:

"And how many don make am for life for your family tree? Nincompoop🤡."

@SolaOlu8 said:

"Animal with ur papa wey be irresponsible man to train u n ur mama wey beggar for the street right."

@ambassadorowu said:

"If you don't patronize the farm city, you know how you serve your customers as well, you all are call girls."

@viasgris said:

"A bitter, old, beautiful, everblooming♥️♥️♥️ agbaya.. I just can't help adopting those compliments for myself."

@GhenghisKhan01 said:

"I've seen worse and I always smile at such things . Light will guide a shee but darkness guides a lone wolf . That's why I am always moving alone like a wolf in the dark. Nothing mega my sister . If them no talk about person dem fit no feed ooo. Allow them biko."

Reactions Trail the death of Sammie Okposo

In a previous report by Legit.ng, veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo was reported dead on November, 25, 2022 at the age of 51.

The singer's death came as rude shock because many people who follow him on social media claim he was still active on Instagram 15-hours before news of his death went viral.

Different celebrities have reacted to the proflic gospel singer's death taken to their different social media pages to react to his passing while saying a word or two about him.

