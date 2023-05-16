Biggie Smalls’ kids: how many children did the rapper have?

Biggie Smalls, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, was an American hip-hop artist considered one of the greatest rappers ever. He had a prosperous career, winning top awards even after his death. Even though the rapper passed on, his legacy lives on through his music and family. Find out who Biggie Smalls’ kids are and what they are up to.

Biggie Smalls was born on 21 May 1972 to his parents, Voletta Wallace and George Latore. He was killed in a drive-by shooting on 9 March 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA. At his demise, the rapper was married to singer Faith Evans and is survived by two children. Who are Biggie Smalls’ kids, and what do they do for a living?

Biggie Smalls’ kids

Did Biggie Smalls have a family? Yes. The Juicy singer was married and had two children, a daughter and a son. His children were young at his demise, but now they are all grown-up individuals with established careers.

T'yanna Wallace

T’yanna Wallace was born on 8 August 1993, to her parents, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jan Jackson. She is 29 years old as of May 2023 and was only three when her father passed away.

Biggie Smalls’ daughter is an entrepreneur owning an online apparel store called Notoriouss Clothing. T’yanna is also a TV personality and has appeared as herself in The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Virtual Red Carpet Live and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions. She also appeared in The Notorious B.I.G.’s music video Juicy (1994).

Biggie’s only daughter is reportedly dating Tyshawn Baldwin. She has a daughter called Thailah, born in 2021.

Christopher George "C. J." Latore Wallace Jr.

C.J. Wallace is also known as Lil Biggie Smalls or Lil Biggie, and he was born on 29 October 1996, in New York City, New York, United States. He is the second child and only son of the late rapper and was barely a year old when his father died. His mother is American singer Faith Evans.

Wallace is not into music like his parents and chose to pursue acting. According to IMDb, he became a professional actor in 2009 and boasts eight acting credits. Here is a list of movies and TV series the actor has been featured in.

Like Blood (2019) as Daniel

(2019) as Daniel Scream: The TV Series (2019) as Amir Ayoub

(2019) as Amir Ayoub She’s Missing (2019) as Taylor

(2019) as Taylor Monsters and Men (2018) as Kael

(2018) as Kael Kicks (2016) as Albert

(2016) as Albert Everything Must Go (2010) as Kenny Loftus

(2010) as Kenny Loftus Thirty Nothing (2009) as John

(2009) as John Notorious (2009) as Biggie

C.J. Wallace is one of the co-founders of Frank White, a design and fashion company that retails apparel and promotes health and wellness. Biggie Smalls’ son is also an activist and founder of Come Think Big, an organisation championing criminal justice reform and economic reinvestment in communities adversely affected by the war on substance abuse.

Who did Biggie Smalls have kids with?

The Notorious B.I.G. had his first child, T’yanna Wallace, with Jan Jackson. Jackson and Biggie reportedly began dating in high school and welcomed their daughter in August 1993. However, their relationship did not last long, as they parted ways eight months after the birth of their kid.

Did Faith Evans and Biggie have kids? The late rapper had his second child, C.J. Wallace, with singer Faith Renée Evans. The two singers’ relationship began when they were signed together with Bad Boys Records and met while working with the record label. He tied the knot with the singer on 4 August 1994, eight days after their first encounter.

Fast facts about Biggie Smalls

When did Biggie Smalls die? The rapper passed away on 9 March 1997, following a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California, USA. How many kids did Biggie have? He had two children at the time of his death. Does Biggie Smalls have a daughter? Yes. His daughter is T’yanna Wallace. How old were Biggie's kids when he died? T’yanna Wallace was three years old, while C.J. Wallace was four months old. Where are Biggie Smalls’ kids now? His kids live in New York, United States. T’yanna Wallace is an entrepreneur and TV personality, while C.J. Wallace is an actor, entrepreneur, and activist. Who was Biggie Smalls’ wife? The late musician was married to singer Faith Evans between August 1994 and March 1997. How much was Biggie Smalls’ net worth when he died? His net worth was $10 million at the time of his death.

Even though The Notorious B.I.G. did not have a long music career, he significantly impacted the hip-hop world, influencing many hip-hop artists. Biggie Smalls’ kids were young when he died but are now grown-ups. Interestingly, his kids are not interested in the music industry and are pursuing other professions, but still in the entertainment industry.

