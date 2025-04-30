Barcelona will host Inter Milan in the first leg UEFA Champions League semi-final later tonight

The La Liga giants are spoilt for choice in the goal with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen back to full fitness

Head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed the team's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of facing Inter Milan

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has clarified the goalkeeping position at the club ahead of a crucial UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match against Inter Milan.

Captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen returned to full fitness this month to challenge Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to join the club after the German suffered a long-term injury.

Barcelona goalkeepers Marc-Andre Ter and Wojciech Szczesny before the Copa del Rey final. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Szczesny stepped up for the team and did not lose his first game for the team until the 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final.

Fans have praised the calmness he brought to the team in goal amid multiple complaints over Ter Stegen for many years until he got injured last year.

Flick settles goalkeeper's debate

Hansi Flick has confirmed that the Polish goalkeeper will be in goal for the crucial Champions League match against Inter Milan at Olimpic Lluis Companys tonight.

“Tek [Szczesny] will play in the Champions League. Maybe we can change things in La Liga one day, but that’s for the future. Now Tek will play in the Champions League,” he said as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

Inter Milan are most defensively disciplined side in this season's competition, with five goals conceded in 12 games, while Barcelona have scored the most goals with 37.

Flick noted that he might adjusted his approach to the game, particularly with Simone Inzaghi’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, which makes them defend and attack easily.

“Today we met and talked about what we need to change. They’ll have five players in midfield, and we’ll have to protect the spaces. It’s very important for us to keep possession and reduce errors, as well as being focused on defense,” he said.

He added that his players are focused on reaching the final. He said that they are not looking back at their Copa del Rey win nor the upcoming Clasico against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick looks on during Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Milan hit a rough patch just before they face Barcelona, losing their last three games in all competitions and potentially turning their treble dreams into a trophyless season. They were knocked out of the Coppa Italia and are three points behind Napoli in the title race.

Their opponent, Barcelona, arrived at the match in high spirits, having beaten fiercest rival Real Madrid for the third time this season to win the Copa del Rey.

Source: Legit.ng