Dolly Parton's siblings: How many does the famous singer have?

Dolly Parton is an American singer-songwriter renowned for her country music hits. She is an icon who is revered in the music industry. How much do you know about her family? Who are Dolly Parton's siblings?

The country musician comes from a gifted family. Her siblings are renowned entertainers and talented individuals. How many siblings does she have?

Dolly Parton's siblings

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on 19th January, 1946 in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A to parents Robert and Avie Lee Parton.

Dolly is the fourth born in a family of twelve children comprising of six boys and six girls. Her siblings are: Willadeene Parton, David Wilburn, Coy Denver, Robert Lee, Stella Parton, Cassie Nan, Randle Huston, Larry Gerald, Floyd Estel, Frieda Estelle, and Rachel Ann.

1. Willadeene Parton

Willadeene was born on 24th March 1940 and is the firstborn in the family. She is 81 years old as of 2021. Unlike her siblings, Willadeene Parton did not pursue a career in the music industry and instead opted for writing.

Her books include In the Shadow of a Song: The Story of the Parton Family and Smoky Mountain Memories: Stories from the Hearts of the Parton Family.

2. David Wilburn Parton

David is the second born in the family. He was born on 30th March 1942 and is 79 years old as of 2021. He leads a private life, and not much is known about him.

3. Coy Denver Parton

Coy, the third born, was born on 16th August 1943. He is 78 years old as of 2021 and leads a private life just like his older brother David.

4. Robert Lee Parton

Bobby Lee was born on 18th February 1948 and is the fifth born in the family. He was born two years after his sister Dolly. Robert lives a private life and not much information is available about him.

5. Stella Parton

Stella Mae is the sixth born in the family and was born on 4th May 1949. She is 72 years old as of 2021. Mae has been married three times and her last relationship ended in 1991. She has been single since.

She is the most vocal of the Partons and recently called out politicians over the coronavirus vaccine rollout in a tweet:

If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes.

Stella Mae is a champion for women and uses a portion of proceeds from her book sales to donate to domestic violence shelters in the southeast U.S.A. In 2011, she released a memoir to help single women struggling to raise their children.

Stella followed her sister Dolly and pursued a career in music.

6. Cassie Parton

Cassie was born in the year 1951 and is the seventh born in the family. She turned 70 on 12th February 2021, and not much information is known about her.

7. Randy Parton

Randy was born on 15th December 1953 in Sevierville, Tennessee, U.S.A. He died of cancer on 21st January 2021, aged 67. He was a famous singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman.

8. Larry Gerald Parton

Larry was born in July 1955 but died four days after his birth. In an interview before the premiere of her biographical movie, Dolly spoke of the tragedy:

“My mother, through the years, when we were born, since there were so many of us, used to say, 'This one is gonna be you baby.’ That just meant that you got to take extra care of it. You have got to get up with it at night and rock it back and forth. This particular baby that passed away in the movie was my baby.

The event caused heartbreak in the family, and Dolly even admitted that Larry's death would be in her life forever.

9. Floyd Estel

Floyd was born on 1st June 1957 and died on 6th December 2018. His sister Stella posted a tribute to him on Twitter:

"'And Jesus said to him, Receive they sight: they faith hath saved thee.' Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd."

Floyd was a musician best known for writing Rockin' Years and Nickels and Dimes.

10. Freida Estelle Parton

Freida was born on 1st June 1957 and is 11 years younger than her sister Dolly. She is 64 years old as of 2021 and has followed in her elder sister's steps into music. In 1984, Estelle released a hard rock album named Two-Faced.

Freida has been married and divorced three times and has struggled with drug addiction.

11. Rachel Dennison

Rachel Dennison was born on 31st August 1959. She is 61 years old as of 2021 and is a retired singer/ actor. She is the last born in the family.

Rachel landed her first and only acting role in the American sitcom 9 to 5. She stated in a People Magazine interview:

I'm sure people will compare me to Dolly—it's only human nature.

Hopefully you have found out what you needed to know about Dolly Parton's siblings. The Partons have shown the world that a humble beginning is not a deterrent to success.

