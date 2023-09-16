As the Nigerian music industry and music lovers mourn the death of upcoming star Mohbad, Legit.ng takes you down memory lane with a list of some of the popular musicians who died early

Interestingly, some of these famous musicians' works have been celebrated more in recent times than when they were alive

It has been a sad week following the sudden death of upcoming Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

As the day passes, eerie reports surrounding his tragic departure have continued to unfurl, garnering different questions online.

Mohbad, Dagrin, Rico Swavey and other talented Nigerian artist who died at a young age Credit: @iammohbad, @dagrin_official, @ricoswavey_official

The young deceased brewed rich talent that many could attest to. After the viral feud with his former music boss Naira Marley, he ventured into establishing his record label, "Imolenization," in November 2022, a bold move reflective of his determination to assert his independence.

On June 30, 2023, he released his sophomore studio project, Blessed, which consists of 8 tracks featuring Zlatan & Bella Shmurda.

He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and Ko Por Ke with Rexxie, which was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Legit.ng reported that a few hours after the Ko Por Ke crooner was pronounced dead, his recent album Blessed hit the number-one spot on Apple Music Nigeria.

popular Nigerian musicians who died early

In that light, Legit.ng looks into the music industry to reminisce and celebrate other talented artists who left this world early.

Dagrin, known for his 2009 hit track Pon Pon Pon

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, better known by his stage name Dagrin, was a well-known entertainer in Nigeria. Dagrin shot to fame after the release of his single smash hit Pon Pon Pon.

His street-pop music was popular among the young and old. On April 22, 2010, Dagrin was declared dead after being involved in a car accident.

He was reportedly rushed to two hospitals after bashing his new Nissan Maxima into a stalled truck at night in front of the Alakara Police Station in Mushin, Lagos State, on April 14, 2010.

After eight days in a coma from the car accident, he died. Dagrin was about to reach the zenith of his profession at 25, until the sad incident.

Keffee, known for her 2009 hit track Kokoroko

Kefee Obareki Don-Momoh, popularly known by her stage name Kefee, was a fast-rising Nigerian gospel singer whose death shook the music industry.

She was born in Sapele, Delta State, on February 5, 1980, and died on February 12, 2014; her death resulted from being in a coma for weeks in an undisclosed American hospital.

It was reported that she went into coma after collapsing in a 14-hour flight while on her way to Chicago for an event. She died at the age of 34.

In 2009, the lyric evangelist received the International Young Ambassador for Peace award. She also received a Headies Award for Best Collaboration with Timaya for "Kokoroko" in 2010.

Goldie, known for her hit single "You Know It" featuring Eldee

Susan Oluwabimpe Harvey, popularly known by the stage name Goldie, was a Nigerian singer and a Big Brother Africa star.

Goldie appeared on Big Brother Africa in 2012, her first TV appearance.

The Afropop diva was said to have died of hypertensive heart disease, after rumours that she died from the heavy intake of hard substances.

However, her husband debunked all that and disclosed that Goldie did not do hard substances while she was alive. According to an autopsy conducted by the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Harvey died of hypertensive heart disease, which triggered an intracerebral hemorrhage. She died at the age of 31.

MC Loph, known for his single "Osondi Owendi" remix featuring Flavour

Obiajulu Nwaozor, popularly known by his stage name, MC Loph, was a famous Nigerian rapper known for using his indigenous sound, Igbo, in his songs.

It was gathered that the Osondi Owendi Remix crooner died in an auto crash along the Benin-Ore road on September 14, 2011. His elder sister Chinwe, who was in the vehicle with him, died while his fiance survived.

He was on his way to Anambra State to conclude preparations for his traditional marriage scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2011.

It was reported that MC Loph and his sister died in the crash, while his fiancé survived.

Eric Arubayi, rose to fame after his appearance at West African Idol

Eric Arubayi was a fast-rising gospel singer who became known in 2007 after his appearance at the popular West African Idols music event, where he made it to the grand finale with the 4th position.

The singer died in February 2017 from the complications of taking an expired malaria drug that led to complicated liver conditions.

Eric left behind a wife, Chinonso, and a child. He died at the age of 34.

Rico Swavey, rose to from Big Brother Naija reality TV show

Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, is fast-rising Nigerian actor and singer who rose to fame from his appearance on the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season 3.

The fast-rising star was involved in a car crash, which led to him being placed on life support. He died two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

A tribute night and candlelight service was held by his colleagues at Retro Citi, Victoria Island, Lagos, On Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

