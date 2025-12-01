Africa Digital Media Awards

Galatasaray Coach Reacts After Victor Osimhen Returns From Injury Against Fenerbahce
Football

Galatasaray Coach Reacts After Victor Osimhen Returns From Injury Against Fenerbahce

by  Elijah Odetokun
3 min read
  • Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after Victor Osimhen made his injury return against Fenerbahce
  • Fenerbahce scored a late goal to hold their rivals to a 1-1 draw at the Ulker Stadium in the first Istanbul derby this season
  • Osimhen, who got injured on international duty with Nigeria, featured for 89 minutes in the intercontinental derby

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has spoken after Victor Osimhen made his return from injury during the intercontinental derby against rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen left Nigeria’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo at halftime due to a hamstring injury, ultimately costing his team victory.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Ulker Stadium, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkiye, Super Lig.
Victor Osimhen returns to action during Galatasaray's 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.
Source: Getty Images

He returned to Istanbul, where Galatasaray ran tests and immediately began treatment on a hamstring injury with no timeline given for his return.

The Super Eagles forward, against all odds, made his return to action during the 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce at the Ulker Stadium in Kadikoy, playing 89 minutes before making way for Mauro Icardi.

Leroy Sane gave the visitors the lead in the 27th minute, and Fenerbahce fought hard for a draw thanks to Jhon Duran’s strike in the additional minutes of the second half.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's draw

According to TRT Spor, the intercontinental derby was highly controversial with questionable decisions from referee Yasin Kol, who issued eight yellow cards.

Three of Kol’s bookings went to Fenerbahce, while five went to Galatasaray, including for Victor Osimhen and head coach Okan Buruk.

Buruk was utterly displeased during his post-match conference and claimed that there was nothing to analyse in the match after the whole world saw what happened.

“Frankly, there's nothing to evaluate about the match. Let's not get too worked up about it. Everyone saw what happened today. Everyone saw what we went through on the field. So, there's no need to over-evaluate the match,” he told GS TV.

“We saved our lives here. Kazım was going blind. Two of our players could have broken their legs. We'll leave here grateful for saving our lives, our legs, and our bodies.”

Galatasaray shared a picture of Kazimcan Karastas’ injured eye, which the referee did not deem fit to issue a red card.

The manager boasted about the might of Galatasaray and urged the fans not to spare a thought for the match, as there is nothing to talk about the performance.

"Let no one forget, we are Galatasaray too. Galatasaray will unite. I'm making a special call to our fans from here,” he added.
Okan Buruk, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Ulker Stadium, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkiye, Super Lig.
Okan Buruk reacts during Galatasaray's 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.
Source: Getty Images
“After witnessing what happened today, we will show everyone how much support we need to show each other and what kind of Galatasaray we need to create from now on. Let no one worry. There's nothing to talk about the match.”

Galatasaray will return home on Friday, where they will host Samsunspor in another league match with an opportunity to return to winning ways.

Dursun Ozbek confirmed Osimhen's return

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek confirmed that Victor Osimhen will return to action against Fenerbahce.

The Super Eagles striker defied the 76-year-old’s words and was named in the starting lineup, playing almost the entire 90 minutes in the match.

Source: Legit.ng

