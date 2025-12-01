Breaking: Tinubu Holds Surprise Meeting With Ex-CDS Musa
President Bola Tinubu has reportedly hosted the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 1.
General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 p.m. and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.
However, this would be the first time that the president will be meeting with the former CDA, who was sacked from his position on October 24, 2025. It is also happening at the spike in insecurity in the country, particularly in the northern part of the region.
Source: Legit.ng
