Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Iwobi will not be attending a second World Cup after Nigeria failed to beat DR Congo in the Africa playoff final on November 16

The 2023 AFCON silver medallist caused a major stir during the playoffs after posting a video showing the view outside his room

Alex Iwobi has shared his take on the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The 29-year-old has been one of Super Eagles' most consistent, breaking into the squad since 2015 under Sunday Oliseh as coach.

Iwobi made his senior debut for the three-time AFCON champions in their 2-0 win against DR Congo in an international friendly, replacing former captain Ahmed Musa.

The former Arsenal star cemented his place under Eric Chelle with his consistency both for country and club.

Iwobi predicts winner of 2025 AFCON

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has expressed confidence that Nigeria can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The enterprising player made the bold prediction at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Diaspora Tour in London.

Speaking to AY Suga, the former Everton star explained that coach Eric Chelle possesses quality players capable of bringing the trophy back home.

The 29-year-old said the squad will improve on their last performance, after losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast at the 2023 AFCON. He said:

"The last time AFCON (in Ivory Coast), we were really close but the only way we can improve on the last AFCON is to win it.

"We have the players to do it, we believe we can, we just have to prove it. "I would like to speak it into existence, I like to manifest, I want to say Nigeria (will win the AFCON)."

Iwobi went further to explain the importance of the CAF Diaspora Tour in London and Tokyo. He said:

"The people need to understand how big the AFON is, this little tour will show that Europe appreciates what Africa can bring. There a whole lot of talent and entertainment.

"It is amazing that the AFCON trophy is here in London, and the turnout has been good."

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi shared a video showing a poor view from his hotel room at the Super Eagles’ base in Morocco during the 2026 World Cup playoffs, which sparked negative reactions online.

The former Arsenal player later clarified that the video had been misinterpreted. Iwobi’s match against DR Congo brought his total appearances for the Super Eagles to 91.

