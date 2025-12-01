Joseph Ayo Babalola University announced that 863 students would graduate at its 16th convocation ceremony

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Olasebikan Fakolujo, revealed that 57 students achieved first-class honours

The institution highlighted its impact beyond academics, with graduates excelling in law, healthcare, and entrepreneurship

The Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, announced on Monday that a total of 863 students would be awarded first degrees during its forthcoming 16th convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Olasebikan Fakolujo, disclosed that 722 of the graduates were undergraduates, with 57 earning first-class honours.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University 16th convocation celebrated 863 graduates, including 57 first-class achievers. Photo credit: JABU/x

Source: Facebook

He explained that the ceremony was not only about celebrating academic achievement but also about showcasing the university’s growing impact on society.

He said:

“This briefing comes on the heels of our 16th convocation ceremony, a moment that wasn’t just about celebrating 863 graduates, but about positioning a Nigerian university firmly on the global higher education map.”

First-class graduates and law school success

Professor Fakolujo revealed that three law graduates of the institution, Amedu Martha, Adio Janet, and Adeyeye Adeife, achieved first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School.

He noted that Adio Janet distinguished herself further by emerging as the third best student in criminal litigation and the best female student in the same course nationwide.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that the university measured success beyond grades, pointing to community service, entrepreneurship, and healthcare contributions as key indicators of JABU’s mission.

Medical and nursing achievements

According to him, students from the Medical Laboratory Science department recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in professional examinations.

He added that 87 per cent of nursing graduates were already working in healthcare facilities across Nigeria, including underserved rural communities.

He said:

“This is the multiplier effect of JABU education. We hope that the country’s economic situation improves so that they also will not leave the country.”

Tackling Nigeria’s talent gap

Professor Fakolujo emphasised that JABU was helping to address Nigeria’s brain drain challenge by creating opportunities that encouraged graduates to remain in the country. He explained that many graduates had gone on to launch startups and were now employers of labour.

He said:

“Our graduates do not just get jobs; they create them. Our graduates have launched startups shortly after graduation and are now employers of labour in Nigeria.”

Recognition and awards

The Vice Chancellor also recalled that during last year’s convocation, the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, awarded N5 million annually to Mary Amachi, a student who achieved a 4.88 CGPA and was recognised as the best female student in Mass Communication.

The forthcoming convocation ceremony at Joseph Ayo Babalola University was described as a celebration of academic excellence and societal impact.

With 863 graduates, including 57 first-class achievers, the institution reaffirmed its commitment to its motto, “For Knowledge and Godly Service.”

Osun State’s Joseph Ayo Babalola University reaffirmed its motto ‘For Knowledge and Godly Service’ at convocation. Photo credit: JABU/x

Source: UGC

Rivers state university 36th convocation, 120 bags first class degrees

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State University has announced that it will award a total of 120 First Class Degrees during its 36th convocation ceremony scheduled for this weekend.

The institution also revealed that the event will mark the graduation of the first set of Nursing graduates, with a total of 8,920 students set to graduate overall.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nlerum Okognule shared the details during a pre-convocation press briefing at his office in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng