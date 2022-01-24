FUOYE portal: login, registration, and admission 2024

The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is a Nigerian government-owned learning institution founded in 2011. The university has two campuses, one in Ikole-Ekiti and another in Oye-Ekiti. Like some other universities in Nigeria and the rest of the world, FUOYE has an online portal that makes access to numerous university services easier. The FUOYE portal was designed for use by lecturers, prospective and current students.

The FUOYE portal works pretty much like other university portals; one has to register and then login to the portal to access its functionalities.

How to use the FUOYE portal

Federal University Oye-Ekiti operates a multi-campus system with various faculties. It is one of the most sought-after institutions for undergraduate admission in Nigeria. Here is everything you need to know about using the FUOYE undergraduate portal.

Things you can do on the FUOYE portal

Here is a look at common services one can access via the FUOYE portal.

Booking accommodation at the university's hostels

Buying the Post-UTME application form for FUOYE

Checking the new student admission list

Checking semester results

Paying the current semester's school fees

Printing one's admission letter

Registering for the current semester courses

Registering for JUPEB

Registering for pre-degree studies

Uploading one's O-Level results

How to log into the FUOYE portal

Applications are currently ongoing. Follow the steps below to apply.

Open the ecampus.fuoye.edu.ng website. Select the program of interest (either undergraduate, postgraduate or diploma). Fill out the provided form and click "Create Profile". A confirmation link will be sent to your e-mail box provided. Log on to your e-mail and click the activation link to verify your e-mail account and registration details. Use the login credentials to log into the portal and follow the on-screen prompts.

Note: For existing accounts, enter your username and password.

How do you check your admission on the FUOYE portal?

Here is how applicants can use the FUOYE admission portal to check their admission status.

Open your browser and navigate to the FUOYE admission portal. Click on "Sign in" and enter your JAMB registration number. Next, click on the "Admission status" button.

Note: Remember that you should also check your e-mail regularly for updates on the FUOYE admission list. If you are a student transferring from another university, there is an application form you will need to download and fill then submit at the institution

FUOYE admission screening and registration instructions

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti occasionally schedules screening tests for post-UTME candidates with scores of 180 or above. To qualify, one must have chosen FUOYE as their first-choice university.

Documents needed for FUOYE screening

Here is a look at the documents you need to take with you during the FUOYE screening.

Acceptance fee payment receipt.

Birth certificate.

Completed bio-data form.

Course registration forms.

Court affidavit of good conduct.

Guarantor’s letter (from a clergy).

JAMB admission letter.

Letter of attestation (from parent).

Local government certificate.

Medical report (from the university health centre).

SSCE result.

Sundry fee payment receipt.

University admission letter.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to register on the FUOYE screening portal.

Visit the FUOYE portal and click "Sign in". Sign in with your JAMB registration number (e.g. 202211179278JA) and use the word "password" as your initial password to log on to the portal. Update the required details displayed on your screen. This includes your personal information and results. After updating your information, a confirmation link will be sent to your e-mai. Log on to your e-mail and click the activation link to verify your e-mail account and registration details. Login again after verification and click on the "Upload O'Level Results" link at the left-hand corner of the screen. Select the number of sittings and enter all the subjects and grades respectively. On completion, click the "Complete Registration" button and "OK" on the message dialogue box. Select the Remita payment platform. You will be prompted to confirm the transaction. Click "OK" to proceed. Confirm your payment information again and click the "Make Payment" button to proceed. Enter your ATM card details. Print out your registration slip containing a summary of your registration.

Note: All screening exercises are strictly online, and no Examination will be required at any time.

How can you check your FUOYE post-UTME screening result?

Follow the steps below to check your FUOYE post-UTME screening result.

Visit the official FUOYE portal.

Provide your 2023 JAMB registration number in the designated column.

Click on the "Login" to proceed.

The portal will load your results if ready. Take note of your score and aggregate.

The FUOYE Pre-degree portal

The university’s pre-degree program is an intensive preparatory stage that makes an applicant eligible for admission into the first year of university studies. Those applying for pre-degree studies can do so through the FUOYE Pre-degree portal.

To pay for the application form, click the "Get Started" section and follow the prompts.

To apply online or continue filling out the application form, click "Apply Online."

To view admission status, click on "View Admission Status".

If you want to login as a student, click "Student Login".

How to register for FUOYE courses online

Students are usually advised to confer with their departmental handbooks to confirm the available units before registration. The course selection includes electives. Here are the steps to take when registering for FUOYE courses.

Login to the FUOYE student portal. Enter your username and password. On the right side of the page, select "My Dashboard" and navigate to the panel labelled "Course registration". Select your department for a list of the approved units. Click on each unit you wish to register for and verify before submitting. Submit and, if possible, print the course registration form for future reference.

Uploading course material

Besides current and prospective students, lecturers can also use the e-campus portal to upload learning materials for their classes. This is made possible by the Learning Management System integrated into the portal.

Course materials can be uploaded as lecture notes, presentations, and reading material recommendations. In addition, the university provides video tutorials to lecturers containing guidelines on how to do the uploads.

How to access learning materials on the LMS

Once learning materials have been uploaded to the portal, students can access them by following these steps.

Open your preferred internet browser and navigate to the FUOYE portal Login and scroll down to "Page Categories". Select your school, course, and department. You will see the content that has been uploaded for the course.

Is FUOYE admission out for 2024?

The current ongoing application is for those who would like to study part-time. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply.

How many students does FUOYE admit?

The university has enrolled 7,377 new students for the 2023/2024 academic session. Out of the 33,751 candidates who applied, only 7,377 have confirmed their admission, and 615 are currently in different stages of the admission process.

What is the cut-off mark in FUOYE?

For the 2023/2024 academic session, the management of FUOYE has set the minimum cut-off mark at 160.

What course can you study with 160 in FUOYE?

The following are courses you can study with a cut-off mark of 160.

Agricultural Economics And Extension

Animal Production And Health

Crop Science and Horticulture

Fisheries And Aquaculture

Food Science And Technology

Soil Science And Land Resources Management

Water Resources Management And Agrometeorology

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Agricultural Education

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

Educational Technology

Business Education

Educational Management

Economics Education

English Language Education

Library And Information Science

Human Kinetics

Guidance And Counselling

Adult Education

Health Education

Agricultural and Bio-Resources

Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

Building

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Geology

Geophysics

Mathematics

Statistics

Physics

Plant Science And Biotechnology

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Data Science And Analytic

Demography and Social Statistics

Psychology

Sociology

How many faculties are in FUOYE?

The university has 13 faculties. They include:

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Communication and Media Studies

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Medicine

Faculty of Pharmacy

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

Figuring out how to login to the FUOYE portal is essential for the university’s existing and prospective students. The wide range of services one can access via the portal makes it extremely convenient compared to queuing at department offices for the same.

