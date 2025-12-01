Breaking: Top PDP Governor Meets Tinubu Behind Closed-Door, Details Emerge
Agbu Kefas, the governor of Taraba State, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The Taraba State governor had arrived at the presidential villa alongside the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, at about 2 pm. They then proceed to a closed-door session with Tinubu.
Monday's meeting would be the first Governor Kefas' visit to the presidency since he announced his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.
The governor had earlier scheduled his official defection for November 19, but the ceremony was suspended, saying that it could be "insensitive" to hold such an event, as Kebbi state experienced the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng