Agbu Kefas, the governor of Taraba State, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

The Taraba State governor had arrived at the presidential villa alongside the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, at about 2 pm. They then proceed to a closed-door session with Tinubu.

Monday's meeting would be the first Governor Kefas' visit to the presidency since he announced his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

The governor had earlier scheduled his official defection for November 19, but the ceremony was suspended, saying that it could be "insensitive" to hold such an event, as Kebbi state experienced the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga.

