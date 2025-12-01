Iyabo Ojo has shared a beautiful video of Funke Akindele visiting her home to check up on her grandson

In the clip, the actress is seen climbing the staircase and speaking to her colleague from afar

Fans were impressed by what Akindele did for Rakeem during her visit, as they praised the actress

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared an adorable video of her colleague and friend, Funke Akindele, visiting her and her grandson, Rakeem, at her home.

The little boy was brought to Nigeria for the first time a few months ago after being born in Tanzania.

Fans praise Funke Akindele over visits to Iaybo Ojo;s grandson. Photo credit@iyabojofesprsi/@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by his grandmother, Funke Akindele is seen walking up the staircase while chatting with her friend and colleague.

Iyabo Ojo can be heard excitedly shouting that "Lefty" was around, and Funke commented on Ojo's mother's picture downstairs as she made her way in.

Funke Akindele showers prayers on Rakeem

In the recording, Akindele is seen praying for Iyabo Ojo's grandson, stating that the little boy would not die but would live to believe in God.

She also prayed for Rakeem’s success in life. After the prayer, Iyabo Ojo asked if Rakeem would be as stubborn as Funke Akindele, given that they share the same birthday.

Funke Akindele trends over visit to Iyabo Ojo. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele”

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Akindele said that the little boy Rakeem would indeed be stubborn but would also be successful and creative. She also mentioned that Rakeem was a mix of his father, Juma Jux, and his mother, Priscilla.

Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo's close friendship

Recall that Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo are best friends and have been seen enjoying fun moments together on several occasions.

Funke was one of the people who traveled to Tanzania to witness the wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, last year. A video once surfaced online where Funke Akindele gave Iyabo Ojo an iPhone, as promised.

See the video here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's visit

Many were impressed after seeing the video of Funke Akindele visiting her friend, Iyabo Ojo. They said amen to the prayer the movie star showered on her while praising the two moviemakers. Here are comments below:

@funkejenifaakindele stated:

"Awwwww omo mi. Oluwa a da si. Iyabo. You deserve all the success and joy. Congratulations to us o. Ayo wa a dale lagbara Olorun. Love you sis. And thank you for blessing me with your talent."

@akoredebq commented:

"Na Virgo born now, stubborn na water for us, we are loved n strong."

@toyin_abraham wrote:

"Rakeem and his grandmas, aunty Iyabo and aunty Funke no wan old. Amin Jesu."

@la_porche_diane said:

"December children are wonderful people."

@princessetus shared;

"Amen and amen and so shall it be."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

