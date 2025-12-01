A Nigerian lady who is currently doing her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared the good thing that happened to her

The lady said that the place of primary assignment she was posted to do her NYSC sponsored her on a trip to Paris, France

Many people who saw her testimony on TikTok were surprised and they asked her where the PPA is located

A Nigerian lady who is undergoing her one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared an impressive update.

The lady went viral after posting one of the mouthwatering benefits she is getting from her place of primary assignment.

The lady said her NYSC is sponsoring her trip to Paris. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigkoko51.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @bigkoko51, her place of primary assignment sponsored her abroad.

She showed her Nigerian passport, indicating that she was getting ready to travel to Paris, France.

She noted:

"My PPA sponsored my trip to Paris. Trip for business deal activated."

Many social media users who saw the video and the caption got curious and they started asking her where she serving.

Responding to one of the questions, the lady said her PPA is located in Abuja. A lot of young people in the comment section expressed the desire to get such a PPA that could offer the opportunities to travel around.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady is set to travel to France

@Chumzy said:

"Where una de see this ppa abeg. Girl involve me."

@MiraLuxe said:

"My PPA is the worst experience of my life so far."

@Chichibaby said:

"So happy for you 🥹 Congratulations girllll."

@Temi said:

"What the name of the company pls."

@nessah said:

"Baby girl una no de fine corpers?"

@Bibi~Luv said:

"Wow my baby congratulations."

@Mercia said:

"In this same NYSC I’m doing?"

@Dinzy said:

"Let me go and get my passport ready as soon as possible."

@stella Tokekeme said:

"God this can only be you Congratulations to her. Lord do it for me too."

@DERA said:

"Congratulations to you love am so very proud of you."

@moona-chimso said:

"God I see what you're doing for others, congratulations gurl."

@Nafisat Shehu said:

"Congratulations sis. I am enjoying my PPA too from one project to another but they never give me passport."

@Nnennys luxury kiddies said:

"My baby na you de hot."

@AbdulQudus said:

"If I come back make I bend."

Lady shares what landlord did for her during NYSC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her landlord gave her money when she was moving out of the apartment she rented.

According to the lady, she met a good landlord when she went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said the landlord was so nice that he gave each of the tenants N2 million for free after one year had elapsed.

Her words: "I made my first million from my landlord. I was a corper and I had moved into an apartment. It was a self-contain. So when I was leaving the apartment after my one year NYSC, the landlord gave me and the other tenants N2 million each. As at that time, (the rent) was N550k for self-contain. I feel like I didn't get to appreciate him enough because there is basically no body that will do what he did for us in Nigeria right now. I want to thank him for his kindness, his generosity, and I wish other landlords would emulate him and show kindness and show love and generosity towards their tenants."

Source: Legit.ng