President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced the resignation of the defence minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Badaru resigned his appointment as Nigeria's minister of defense with immediate effect on Monday, December 1, 2025

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, shared more details about Badaru's resignation

FCT, Abuja - The defence minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

Badaru disclosed his resignation in a letter sent to President Bola Tinubu dated December 1, 2025.

Abubakar said he was quitting his appointment on health grounds.

President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga said President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru's successor later this week.

Badaru's resignation comes amid President Tinubu's declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

Nigerians react as Tinubu's defense minister resigns

@petjery

Most likely on health grounds lie? The resignation is a welcome development. We need men of good conscience as the Minister of Defense

@kambaimagic

Meanwhile, earlier we heard that CDS Musa was in a meeting with Tinubu, and now this seems the president is finally up and running.

@Baddo360

Matawalle will resign next. Watch and see… the USA will expose a lot of them, they don’t want the security partnership with the USA, they are replicating the terrorist act of Hamas, and the USA knows better … a lot is going on in White House and also rock… the north are terrorist sympathizers … take a clue from Gaza and understand.

@iamtrulords

The truth comes out little by little. We pray that everyone involved in the insecurity of Nigeria shall face the wrath of God. If our institutions can’t handle them, make the state minister follow him, boss, too, abeg.

@asham24766

Christopher Musa! Minister of Defence, pls. Effective and immediately, pls Mr President @officialABAT

@engr_shaibu_

After 7 months of daily abductions, bandit weddings, and Boko Haram collecting taxes in Sokoto, Badaru has finally resigned “on health grounds”. Which health exactly? The one that suddenly appeared after Nigerians started asking why a Defence Minister spends more time in Jigawa commissioning boreholes than visiting troops dying in Sambisa? Next please. Who’s resigning tomorrow, Lai Mohammed’s replacement?

Tension as bandits exchange gunfire with soldiers

Recall that a combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi State.

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest was an attack on a church during Sunday service.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife.

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen reportedly ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

