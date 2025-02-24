AFIT admission list: how to check admission and next steps

Air Force Institute of Technology is a public university at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, Nigeria. Entry into the university is a notable achievement for candidates on the AFIT admission list. Discover how to check your admission status and register for the programme of your choice.

The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) was established in 1977. Photo: @afitkadunaNG on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

AFIT released the admission list for the 2024/2025 in September 2024 .

. Prospective students can check their admission status through the JAMB portal .

. AFIT charges an acceptance fee of NGN20,000 .

. Students on the admission list should proceed with the AFIT course registration.

AFIT admission list

The higher learning institution released its admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year in September 2024. You can either check your admission status using two methods: the AFIT portal or the JAMB portal.

However, currently, prospective students can only check their status through the JAMB portal. Below is a on how to check.

JAMB E-facility portal log in home page. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Open your browser and visit the JAMB e-facility portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you don't have an account, complete the registration process first. Scroll down, then locate and click the "Check Admission Status" tab. Select your exam year and enter your registration number in the designated field. Click on "Check Admission Status" to view your results. Click on "Access My CAPS" for more information about your admission status.

You will either see Admission in progress check back later, NOT ADMITTED, or CONGRATULATIONS.

For applicants who are having problems logging into the JAMB portal after making changes on the portal due to the following reasons:

They had not chosen AFIT as their choice but later did the change of institution to AFIT.

They changed from degree to diploma and vice versa.

They changed from one course to another

Such applicants are advised to visit the JAMB E-facility portal and refresh the button. Here are the simple steps to follow.

Log in to JAMB E-facility. Click on "Check Admission Status." Click on "Access My Caps." Click on "My Choices." Scroll down and click on the "Refresh" button.

After refreshing, register again in 24 hours for JAMB to update your record.

How to accept admission via JAMB CAPS

You can accept admission via JAMB CAPS by following simple steps. Photo: @afitkadunaNG (modified by author)

Once you confirm that you have been admitted to AFIT, you should accept or reject the admission via JAMB CAPS. Here is how to accept admission via JAMB CAPS.

Visit the JAMB e-facility. Log in with your email address and password. Click "Check Admission Status." Select the year you sat for your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exam. Click "Check Admission Status." Then you see the notification "Congratulations, you have been offered provisional admission," click "Accept" or "Reject." Click "Accept" and a new page will load, requesting you to confirm your decision. Click "Yes."

You can now visit the AFIT admissions office for details on course registration and school fee charges.

When would AFIT start giving admission in 2025?

The admission list came out in September 2024 but the institution is yet to announce the dates of intakes for the 2025 intake. The screening exercise for Direct Entry (DE), Pre-HND, and HND applicants to AFIT for the 2024/2025 academic session took place on 28 and 29 October 2024 at Mosugu Hall.

What is the acceptance rate for AFIT?

According to the upGrad, Yocket Study Abroad and EduRank, the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is 42%.

The AFIT admission list contains the names of candidates offered provisional admission into various programmes. Candidates are advised to check their status through the AFIT portal or JAMB E-facility and proceed with registration promptly to secure their spots.

