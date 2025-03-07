Global site navigation

Nigeria

Full List: Tinubu’s Govt Freezes Bank Accounts of Simon Ekpa, 16 Others for Terrorism

by  Adekunle Dada 3 min read
  • The Biafra separatist leader, Simon Ekpa and 16 individuals and organizations have been blacklisted
  • The Nigeria Sanctions Committee ordered the freezing of Ekpa and 16 others bank accounts for allegedly sponsoring terrorism
  • The Nigeria Sanctions Committee released the list with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has designated and frozen the bank accounts of Biafra separatist leader, Simon Ekpa and 16 individuals and organizations for allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee also ordered the freezing of their financial instruments and entities across multiple banks, payment platforms, and financial institutions.

Nigerian govt orders the freezing of Simon Ekpa's bank accounts and 16 others. Photo credit: Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka
Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, the list of the blacklisted Nigerians was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon the recommendation of the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to government documents, the development was in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The other affected individuals are:

  • Godstime Promise Iyare,
  • Francis Mmaduabuchi,
  • John Onwumere,
  • Chikwuka Eze,
  • Edwin Chukwuedo
  • Chinwendu Owoh
  • Ginika Orji
  • Awo Uchechukwu
  • Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali
  • Ohagwu Juliana
  • Eze Okpoto
  • Nwaobi Chimezie
  • Ogomu Kewe
  • Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises
  • Seficuvi Global Company
  • Lakurawa Group
“The Nigeria Sanctions Committee held a meeting on March 6, 2024, where specific individuals and entities were recommended for designation following their involvement with terrorism financing.
“The Attorney General of the Federation, with the approval of the President, has thereupon designated the following individuals and entities to be listed on the Nigeria Sanctions List."

The committee also stated that financial institutions and relevant stakeholders have been instructed to enforce the sanctions and submit compliance reports to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee via secretariat@nigsac.gov.ng and info@nigsac.gov.ng.

“Freezing measures should be extended to all accounts associated with the designated subjects. For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime,”
The action taken against Simon Ekpa and 16 others was in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. Photo credit: : @simon_ekpa, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng also reported that Finnish authorities froze the assets of Ekpa and several companies connected to him as part of ongoing investigations into his alleged terrorism activities.

Ekpa is currently imprisoned in Kylmäkoski vankila, a facility known for its strict conditions and high-profile inmates, including those with ties to organized crime.

Legit.ng reported that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, was arrested by the Finnish police and later imprisoned by a Finnish district court for “spreading terrorist propaganda” on social media.

Tinubu breaks silence on Simon Ekpa's detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu welcomed the intervention of the Finish government, with Ekpa's arrest and detention, saying the government will not tolerate actions that could lead to divisiveness.

The president was speaking when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu commended the Finnish authorities for the timely intervention that safeguarded the country’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful co-existence.

Source: Legit.ng

