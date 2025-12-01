Governor Alex Otti’s proposed meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja has continued to elicit conversations

The governor is scheduled to visit Tinubu this week, although details of the meeting remain unknown

Ahead of the meeting, the Abia APC Renaissance Group sent a message to Otti and outlined how the state can benefit from it

The Abia APC Renaissance Group has urged Governor Alex Otti to utilise his planned meeting with President Bola Tinubu and advance the interest of the state.

Otti is expected to visit Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja this week. Details of the meeting, however, remain sketchy as of the time of this report.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Comrade Udeagha Agbayi, the group said to make the most of the meeting, Otti should take steps to “align Abia state with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

Governor Alex Otti is in the news over his scheduled visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja this week.

Otti’s planned visit to Tinubu: Group speaks

The group described the proposed visit as a key chance for governor Otti to solidify his rapport with the president and push forward Abia’s political and developmental agenda.

It also expressed hope that Otti would use the meeting to tackle several pressing issues, including what they referred to as a continuing suppression of opposition activities in the state, particularly targeting the Renewed Hope Partners.

The group further said the gathering should offer the governor a platform to clarify how his administration has managed foreign loans and other resources allocated for the state’s development..

APC group demands answers from Otti

The group also accused Otti of managing government affairs from his private residence instead of the Abia Government House, despite billions reportedly spent on renovation projects throughout the state.

Supporting its claim, the group highlighted the alleged N54 billion earmarked for school renovations, pointing out that many schools do not appear to reflect such spending.

The group further urged the governor to tackle the reported “non-implementation of the approved minimum wage for certain health workers” in the state.

It called on Otti to respond to the issues and cautioned that ignoring them “could affect his chances for a second term.”

The group said the governor should seize the opportunity to address what they described as “anomalies” in his administration, warning that such a chance may not arise again soon..

Recall that in October 2025, the group petitioned Nigeria’s top security agencies to investigate Otti over alleged incitement.

The Abia APC Renaissance Group writes Governor Alex Otti as he plans to visit President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja this week.

APC group speaks on 2027 election

