Stanbic IBTC Announces Job Opportunity for Nigerian Graduates, Deadline Nears
- Stanbic IBTC has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates looking to kick off their careers working in the banking sector
- The bank said it is skilled candidates to drive the organisation’s future technology and digital objectives
- Stanbic IBTC is one of the top commercial banks licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in Nigeria
Stanbic IBTC Group has announced the launch of an intensive Digital Talent Program aimed at identifying and attracting digitally skilled candidates to join its workforce.
The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation and banking career.
The bank in a statement said that selected participants would be equipped with the necessary skills to contribute to the company’s digital transformation and overall success.
The statement reads:
"This program is designed to aid the identification and attraction of unique digitally savvy candidates, equip and position them to be able to drive the future digital and technology objectives of Stanbic IBTC Group.
"It is an intensive program and unique opportunity for young people who are resourceful and passionate about building a fast-tracked career and to help us drive our success into the future."
Application process
Prospective applicants must complete a compulsory questionnaire, estimated to take eight minutes, before proceeding with their application.
Candidates must ensure they finish both the questionnaire and the application process to be considered for the selection phase.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by clicking the “I’m interested” tab on the program’s official page.
The deadline to apply is March 13, 2025.
Requirements to be selected
- Minimum of a Second Class Upper (or its equivalent) degree in an Information Technology related course or any other discipline from an accredited University
- Minimum of 5 credits (Mathematics and English inclusive) in GCE, NECO or its equivalent
- Applicants should not be more than 26 years of age as at engagement.
- Applicants must have concluded NYSC and must have a discharge certificate in hand.
- Applicant's Date of Birth, Gender and Class of Degree must be clearly stated
Other competencies, and skills needed
- Intermediate to expert competence in the use of MS Office Suite
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, JavaScript, Ruby, SQL
- Mobile app developers
- User Interface & User Experience Design
- Microservice architecture & development
- UI/UX development
- Cloud security expertise
- CI/CD technology
- Automated testing
- Cloud immersion
- Cloud Admin/Tech
- Cloud application development
- Testing skills
- Cloud Security
- Linux OS Administration
- Operations Support
- IoT development
- Blockchain development
- New Data analytics platforms & support
- Emerging intrusion detection
Competencies
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Conceptual, Innovative and Analytical
- Leadership skills and assertiveness
- Self-motivated.
- Integrity and honesty
- Passionate about service
- Complex problem solving
- Critical thinking
Stanbic IBTC launches digital bank
In a previous report by Legit.ng Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched its fintech subsidiary, Zest, to the public to change the payment landscape in Nigeria.
At the launch of Zest in Lagos, the Group Chairman of Stanbic Holdings, Basil Omiyi, said the bank aspires to become the leading end-to-end financial services provider for businesses and individuals in Nigeria.
