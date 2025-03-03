Stanbic IBTC has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates looking to kick off their careers working in the banking sector

The bank said it is skilled candidates to drive the organisation’s future technology and digital objectives

Stanbic IBTC is one of the top commercial banks licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Stanbic IBTC Group has announced the launch of an intensive Digital Talent Program aimed at identifying and attracting digitally skilled candidates to join its workforce.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation and banking career.

Stanbic IBTC looking for smart Nigerians to join its workforce. Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Getty Images

The bank in a statement said that selected participants would be equipped with the necessary skills to contribute to the company’s digital transformation and overall success.

The statement reads:

"This program is designed to aid the identification and attraction of unique digitally savvy candidates, equip and position them to be able to drive the future digital and technology objectives of Stanbic IBTC Group.

"It is an intensive program and unique opportunity for young people who are resourceful and passionate about building a fast-tracked career and to help us drive our success into the future."

Application process

Prospective applicants must complete a compulsory questionnaire, estimated to take eight minutes, before proceeding with their application.

Candidates must ensure they finish both the questionnaire and the application process to be considered for the selection phase.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by clicking the “I’m interested” tab on the program’s official page.

The deadline to apply is March 13, 2025.

Requirements to be selected

Minimum of a Second Class Upper (or its equivalent) degree in an Information Technology related course or any other discipline from an accredited University

Minimum of 5 credits (Mathematics and English inclusive) in GCE, NECO or its equivalent

Applicants should not be more than 26 years of age as at engagement.

Applicants must have concluded NYSC and must have a discharge certificate in hand.

Applicant's Date of Birth, Gender and Class of Degree must be clearly stated

Other competencies, and skills needed

Intermediate to expert competence in the use of MS Office Suite

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, JavaScript, Ruby, SQL

Mobile app developers

User Interface & User Experience Design

Microservice architecture & development

UI/UX development

Cloud security expertise

CI/CD technology

Automated testing

Cloud immersion

Cloud Admin/Tech

Cloud application development

Testing skills

Cloud Security

Linux OS Administration

Operations Support

IoT development

Blockchain development

New Data analytics platforms & support

Emerging intrusion detection

Competencies

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Conceptual, Innovative and Analytical

Leadership skills and assertiveness

Self-motivated.

Integrity and honesty

Passionate about service

Complex problem solving

Critical thinking

Stanbic IBTC launches digital bank

In a previous report by Legit.ng Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched its fintech subsidiary, Zest, to the public to change the payment landscape in Nigeria.

At the launch of Zest in Lagos, the Group Chairman of Stanbic Holdings, Basil Omiyi, said the bank aspires to become the leading end-to-end financial services provider for businesses and individuals in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng