Jubilation as Balami, Zulum Announce Scholarships for Borno Youths

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Founder of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), Comrade Isaac Balami, and Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, announced new scholarship opportunities for youths in Borno State.

The announcement was made on Thursday when Balami paid a courtesy visit to Governor Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Balami also announced fresh scholarships for indigent youths.

He pledged that at least 54 young people from Borno would be sponsored to study at IBUAM.

Balami said he returned to brief Governor Zulum on the progress of IBUAM and explore ways the institution could impact young people in Borno

He was accompanied by the university’s Vice Chancellor, board members, friends, and partners.

Balami described the visit as a “homecoming,” stating that the engagement with Governor Zulum was “deeply personal.”

He recalled how a scholarship from the Borno State Government years ago opened doors that shaped his career in aviation.

Speaking after the meeting, he said:

“This visit wasn’t just official; it was personal. I returned as a son of the land with a mission shaped by memory and conviction,” Balami said. “Education changed my life, and I am driven by the responsibility to extend that same lifeline to others.”

Reacting, Governor Zulum also announced an immediate state-sponsored scholarship scheme for qualified youths to pursue degree programmes in piloting, aeronautical engineering, and related fields at IBUAM.

“The selection process will prioritise indigent youths who demonstrate academic potential but lack the financial means to pursue such expensive programmes.”

He directed the Commissioner for Education and the Executive Secretary of the State Scholarship Board to work directly with IBUAM to begin the selection and placement of candidates. He also warned against political interference in the process.

“I don’t want anyone close to the governor, the deputy governor, or commissioners selected. The process should be purely on merit, and I will personally vet the final list.”

