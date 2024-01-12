Kids hairstyle for school: 25 ideas for natural hair

As a parent, you must worry about your child's hairstyle while returning to school. While some institutions are strict with the type of hairstyle a kid should have, others are not. Here are some ideas for kids hairstyle for school you can try.

Kids hairstyle for school. Photo: @kids_hairstyles_inspo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are numerous hairstyle designs that any parent can choose for their little ones. These hairstyles range from easy and quick to more complex and time-consuming. Check out these Nigerian hairstyles for school and their names.

Top 25 kids hairstyle for school

It is easy to pick your child's next hairstyle if you are looking for a simple natural hairstyle. Below are several back-to-school hairstyles that might help you understand what you need.

1. Patterned cornrows

Unique patterned cornrows. Photo: @hairstyle_for_kids on Instagram, @Ojjs hair on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a popular school hairstyle for girls in Nigeria. They are easy to put in and take down. This hairstyle is perfect for kids with longer hair.

2. Updo cornrows

Are you looking for back-to-school hairstyles? You can do updo cornrows with a side part. You can modernize and accessorize this hairstyle with kid-friendly hair accessories.

3. Knotless braids

Cute knotless braids. Photo: @littlestars_hair, @kids_hairstyles_inspo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knotless braids are gaining more popularity among adults, and kids are also getting in on the trend. This simple style is worth the try. The curly updo bun adds glamour to the overall look. It's one of the most loved Nigerian children's hairstyles.

4. Triangle pattern

If your kid's hair is long, then you can do the normal two-strand twists but style the base into a triangle or box shape. Add any accessories of your choice.

5. Cornrows with curled ponytails

Medium curl ponytail. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles, @kids_hairstyles_inspo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is another hairstyle your child will enjoy. The additional curled ponytail gives it a more beautiful look. This hairstyle can last up to a month if taken care of.

6. Double bun with front cornrows

This quick hairstyle can be the easiest to make, even early in the morning before they dash off to school. You can add the four cornrows at the front and add beads.

7. Updo cornrows with coloured beads

Coloured beads style. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles, @hairstylesbysiphe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many kids love colourful beads; adding them to their hair will make them feel confident. This hairstyle is easy to maintain and does not hurt the scalp while plaiting.

8. Jelled double buns

For those kids who cry a lot while being plated, you can opt to make their hair into simple buns. This easy-to-do style will also help maintain your kid's hair together.

9. Colourful beads and ribbon styled hair

Colourful beads and ribbon-styled hair. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles, @ndinawe_dingani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows are the way to go if you want your kid to have the latest hairstyle that is super comfortable and takes less time to install. You can get your daughter thin or large cornrows.

10. Minimalist cornrows with beads

This is another simple hairstyle for a school girl's natural hair. This hairstyle can last up to a month, and you can use any beads you like.

11. Stitched cornrows with ponytail

If you do not want simple cornrows, opt for stitched ones as they last way much longer. This black braid hairstyle is easy to achieve.

12. Minimalist cornrows

This is one of the most common and loved children's hairstyles. It is easy to make, has no accessories, and can be done within one hour.

13. Crafted set of cornrows

Cornrows styled with white beads. Photo: @Mer Cury @Lyn the Salonist on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These braids are tightly woven close to the scalp, forming an intricate pattern that converges towards the centre of the head and extends down the back. The uniformity and precision of each braid showcase skilful styling.

14. Braided double bun

Braids can also be elegant and classy, even for kids. The trick is adding the braids after making the cornrows with natural hair. If your kid has fragile hair, make the buns less tight.

15. Two-strand twists

Two-strand twists. Photo: @School/ kids hairstyles on Facebook, @temmmhairstudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the most popular children's hairstyles for schools in Nigeria. Two-strand twists are considered the most effective protective hairstyle for anyone.

16. Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids are a must-try if you want to try out something extraordinary for kids. It is one of the latest and simplest hairstyles for school girls with braids.

17. Double bun cornrows

Double bun cornrows. Photo: @Kamogelo Tlopo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Double buns are popular kids' hairstyles for school. You can also add beads to create a more exciting look for the kid.

18. Side-swept alternating cornrows

These side-swept African braids for kids look chic and classy. Cornrows come in different patterns and styles. If you love simplicity, these braided hairstyles will be perfect.

19. Natural spring twist

Many moms are adopting spring twists as opposed to the normal two-strand twists. You can accessorise with metal beads, as seen in the photo.

20. Cornrows with a heart

If you do not want a simple braid hairstyle, try styling it into a heart to make a statement. You can decorate the hair with colour-coordinated beads to create a uniform look.

21. Nice cornrow hairstyle with ribbons

Ribbons help to put the braided hair into place and tight. This maintains the style and also prevents the pigtails from falling to the front of your kid's face.

22. High ponytail with curls

You can opt to go for a high ponytail with curly ends. This is one of the simple hairstyles for school girls in Nigeria as it gives the child a more natural look.

23. Mohawk-styled cornrows with two-strand twists

Mohawk-styled cornrows with two-strand twists. Photo: @kids_hairstyles_inspo, @bee2kids_salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nowadays, not many people opt for a mohawk style, but still, it's not a bad look for your schoolgirl. Adding the twists at the front will change the entire style. You can try it out.

24. Braided mohawk

Braids also do not restrict one to a particular pattern. You can opt to use this mohawk style to alternate the cornrows from small to big ones.

25. Simple updo cornrows with side part

This primary school hairstyle in Nigeria can never go out of fashion. It combines both beauty and art. All you need to create this look is cornrows, beads and braid extensions to make the bun.

There are numerous kid-friendly hairstyles that can be worn to school without sacrificing the natural texture of the hair. The kids hairstyle for school ideas presented in this article are just a few examples of the many creative possibilities for styling natural hair.

Legit.ng recently published an article with cool braided hairstyles for black women to try in 2024. Many hairstylists specialize in cool braid hairstyles for kids and adults. The best thing about these hairstyles is their versatility.

Braid hairstyles range from cornrows and faux locs to Ghanaian styles. They are integral to black culture's past, present, and future. Are braids in style in 2024? Yes, they are and will always be, regardless of the year. African braid hairstyles are simply timeless!

Source: Legit.ng