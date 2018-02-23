The latest Ghana weaving styles for oval faces are remarkable. You can wear them to formal and casual occasions, depending on the braids, style, and decorations you have used to beautify your hair. This article has lovely Ghana-weaving hairstyle photos to help you find designs that match your taste.

Top Ghana weaving styles for oval faces. Photo: @zella_beauty_salon, @hair_styles_hub, @hairandbeautie, @bestbraidstyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ghana braids (also called cornrows) require you to use synthetic hair extensions. These fake hair strands are nylon, polyester, or acrylic fibers put through chemical processes to look and feel like human hair. Also, synthetic hair comes in many styles, lengths, and colors to help you create unique hairstyles.

Ghana weaving styles for oval faces

Traditionally, African weaving styles represented someone's social status, and during the slave trade era, these styles communicated specific messages among the black community. Today, people braid these hairstyles for beauty and to preserve black people's culture. Moreover, anyone can wear them regardless of race, tribe, religion, or any other factor. If you want to wear these hairstyles, check out the latest Ghana weaving styles for oval faces making waves in the beauty industry below.

Latest two-step Ghana weaving styles

Ghana weaving two-step styles. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Play around with cornrow patterns to create diverse Ghana weaving two-step styles. For instance, to make these styles, segment the client's hair into two halves (use a comb to cut through the hair from ear to ear). After that, braid twist strands from the neck to the center part of the head.

When you finish that, you can now plait the leftover unbraided hair. As you can see from the photos, you can make twist strands between two or three cornrows and connect the strands to the cornrows. Alternatively, braid medium-sized cornrows from the forehead to the middle of your head and add gold-colored decorations.

Ghana weaving two-step styles. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These hairstyles are beautiful on oval faces. As you can see from the pictures, the hairstylists created X-shaped designs on the cornrows. Also, the stylists used blond synthetic hair extensions for one client and the other. They used black synthetic hair extensions and added some blonde hair extensions towards the end of the braided strands to create beautiful blonde highlights.

Ghana weaving two-step styles. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These styles suit the holiday seasons, vacations, and weekdays. Besides the unique cornrow patterns the hairstylists made for each client, they also used different shades of blonde hair extensions to create blonde highlights towards the end of the twist strands.

Ghana weaving two-step styles. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An experienced hairdresser never runs out of ideas when styling cornrows. One can make a triangular design at the front-middle part of your head, more cornrows on the side of your head, and twist strands at the back. Another hairdresser can make a big cornrow in the middle of smaller cornrows and add beads to the twist strands.

Lovely Ghana weaving two-step styles

Lovely Ghana weaving two-step styles. Photo: @hair_styles_hub, @hairandbeautie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The middle-part cornrow hairstyles are in fashion. A stylist can leave a space or braid a straight cornrow between smaller cornrows running from the middle to the sides of the head, but ensure the cornrows do not reach the ears. Another will not create unique cornrow patterns from the middle to the sides of your head.

Ghana cornrows and braids falling on both ear sides

Ghana cornrows and braids falling on both ear sides. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can braid two large cornrows in the middle of your head and hold them in a small bun, then braid smaller cornrows on the sides and twist strands at the back of the head. Alternatively, have one cornrow in the middle and several on the sides, then braid twist strands at the head's backside, and use beads to decorate your hair.

Ghana weaving two-step styles and a bun

Ghana weaving two-step styles and a bun. Photo: @the_urbanhair_salon, @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A bun is another cute way of styling your cornrows. Braid cornrows from the forehead to the middle part of the client's head and hold the extended twist stands into a bun. After that, you can braid twist strands or cornrows at the back of the client's head, whichever style they prefer.

Ghana weaving styles with a single bun

Ghana weaving styles with a single bun. Photo: @the_urbanhair_salon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most working women love Ghana weaving styles with a bun. A hairdresser can make various cornrow patterns to create diverse hairstyles for each client. Also, one can add hair extensions of other colors on the twist strands to lend the bun a contrasting color.

Ghana weaving styles with braids falling on one ear side

Ghana weaving styles with braids falling on one ear side. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You should try out these cute African hairstyles the next time you visit the salon. Cornrows run from one ear side to the other. You can choose cornrows on the left or right ear side, and the stylist can make unique patterns to give you an outstanding look. Also, you can wear studs, hoops, or any other earring designs.

Side-part Ghana weaving styles

Side-part Ghana cornrows and braids. Photo: @zella_beauty_salon, @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side-part Ghana weaving styles are famous among women of color. Instead of all braid strands falling on one ear side, make more braid strands fall on one ear side and less on the back of the other ear. The best thing about this is you can choose cornrows on your head's front-left or front-right side.

Two-step hairstyle with attachment

Two-step hairstyles with attachment. Photo: @the_urbanhair_salon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A two-step Ghana weaving style with attachment requires the stylist to crotchet curly hair extensions from the middle to the back of your head. On top of this, the client and the hairdresser agree on how massive the curly hair extensions should be.

Two-step hairstyles with attachment. Photo: @bestbraidstyles, @cornrow_styles254 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These hairstyles are perfect for cold seasons because these massive curls keep your head, neck, and back warm. Moreover, you can add beads, hoops, and any other hair decoration to your cornrows or curls to create a chic statement.

Two-step hairstyles with attachment. Photo: @naijabraidss (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can achieve these beautiful hairstyles using two braiding methods. First, you can braid cornrows from the forehead to the middle, then crotchet curls at the back of your head. The second method is to braid cornrows at the front, back, and ear sides. After that, make a bun in the middle of your head and fix curly extensions on it.

Two-step hairstyles with attachment. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can use curly hair extensions of any color. Dark purple hair looks on black girls and other skin tones. You can braid subtle deep berry hues, neon purple, warm plum, saturated purple shades, or deep sangria tin. They are not only bold but also fun colors for women of color.

Two-step hairstyles with attachment. Photo: @afrostyles, @africanhairstylesgallery (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You don't need to dye your hair blonde when you can braid blonde hair extensions in many ways. For instance, you can blend blonde hair extensions with black or blonde Ghanaian cornrows and add beads to style your hair.

Ghana weaving with beads

Ghana weaving styles with beads. Photo: @ghana.braids, @cornrow_styles254 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wearing hair beads and ornaments remains an unmistakably African tradition. Women of color put beads in their hair to look fancy and add a unique flair. So, for a more remarkable impression, decorate your Ghana braids with white or colorless beads.

Ghana weaving styles with beads. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ghana weaving styles with beads are timeless, classic, and some of the best African hairstyles for summer. When decorating, you twist hair strands, combine beads of different colors and sizes or stick to one color and size.

Ghana weaving styles with beads. Photo: @hair_styles_hub (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hair beads and cuffs aren't strictly for black women to use. These hair decors women of all ages and races throughout the world. Therefore, anyone can use them to express their sense of fashion and personality.

Ghana weaving styles with bangs

Ghana braids with beads. Photo: @hairandbeautie, @mintos_salon_spa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Braids with bangs are a stunning combination for any black woman. Add curls or beads to your bangs to make them pop out. Also, bangs match all African braided hairstyles, including buns, pigtails, ponytails, and all-back cornrows.

All-back Ghanaian two-step cornrows

All-back Ghanaian weaved cornrows. Photo: @hair_styles_hub, @ mintos_salon_spa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The all-back Ghanaian two-step cornrows are simple and the best for all occasions. All you need are straight cornrows running from your forehead to the middle or back of your head. You can also spice your look with multiple hair extensions of numerous colors.

How can you make a Ghanaian two-step hairstyle with natural hair?

Ghana weaving styles last longer, depending on how a stylist makes them and how you care for them. So, if you want your Ghanaian wo-step hairstyle to stay intact for more than a month, here is the best way to braid them:

Wash your client's natural hair with warm water, shampoo, and conditioner.

Allow the hair to dry, then apply oils, detangling gels, and moisturizers.

Comb the hair using a wide-tooth comb or straighten it under low to medium heat.

Use a comb to section the client's hair into two halves (from ear to ear).

Braid twist strands from the neck to the middle part of the head.

The twist brands can reach any length, e.g., the middle of the back or the waistline.

After finishing that section, you can now focus on braiding the cornrows.

Ensure the length and size of the cornrows' strands match that of the twist strands at the back of the client's head.

You should moisturize the client's hair using hair sprays after braiding.

How can you care for a Ghanaian two-step hairstyle with natural hair?

Give your Ghanaian two-step hairstyle the best care to look great for a long time. To achieve this, here are some tips you can implement:

Before braiding, wash your natural hair with warm water, shampoo, and conditioner.

Allow the hair to dry, then apply oils, detangling gels, and moisturizers.

After braiding, moisturize your hair using hair sprays.

Wear a waterproof shower cap to avoid water getting into your hair.

Wear a bonnet when sleeping to avoid tangling the hair strands, especially if you have curls.

Cover your hair with a head scarf if you are in a dusty place to keep the hair clean.

Wash your cornrows with warm water, shampoo, and conditioner every three weeks to eliminate sweat odor and itchiness.

After that, dry it in a hair drier and apply hair oils and moisturizing sprays.

Ghana weaving styles for oval faces are stunning. Some Ghana weaving hairstyles look complicated but take less time to braid and are easier to maintain than most braided styles.

Legit.ng also shared over 50 pictures of the latest hairstyles for girls. Your daughter deserves the best you can afford. If you want to make her look pretty, you should first take care of her hair.

There are many cool protective hairstyles for girls. Look at the article to determine which styles suit school and casual events like birthday parties and vacations.

Source: Legit.ng