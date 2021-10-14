Yvonne Ng (Yvonnie)’s biography: age, height, real name, partner

Yvonne Ng is a famous Twitch streamer. She is also a former OfflineTV house manager. She is known for streaming popular games such as League of Legends and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Her game record is quite impressive, and other gamers almost always learn something new from her gaming techniques.

The Twitch streamer smiling for pictures in different outfits. Photo: @yvonnieng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yvonne Ng joined OfflineTV in 2018 and is known for having an "XD" face when laughing. Discover more about her life, including her age, height, real name, and partner.

Profile summary

Full name Yvonne Ng Other names Yvonnie Gender Female Date of birth 8th October 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Asian Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown (natural) Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer Twitch Yvonnie Twitter @yvonnie YouTube yvonnie

Who is Yvonne Ng?

Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng is a social media influencer and Twitch streamer. She enjoys streaming exciting games and creating content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

What is Yvonne's real name?

The Twitch streamer's real name is Yvonne Ng. Yvonnie is her nickname.

How old is Yvonne Ng?

How old is Yvonnie from Twitch? Yvonne Ng's age is 31 years as of 2022. She was born on 8th October 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Yvonnie from?

The online gamer was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is now based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

What is Yvonne's ethnicity?

The Twitch streamer's ethnicity is Asian. She has Chinese ancestry. Her nationality is Canadian.

Educational background

The online gamer went to Canadian schools. After graduating from high school, she joined the University of Calgary. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and graduated in 2013.

Career

The gamer's career started shortly after completing her studies. She worked as a human resources officer for a couple of years in different companies, including Target ad UPS.

She became a professional gamer in 2016. She enjoyed playing games and thought monetising it would be an alternative income stream.

On 5th September 2018, she received a full Twitch partnership. This was nearly two years after she started streaming. She left formal employment to become a full-time gamer. In 2018, she also became a full-time OfflineTV member. OfflineTV is a Los Angeles-based online social entertainment group.

The group creates content, including prank videos and vlogs. Scarra, Pokimane, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, and Michael Reeves are other group members.

She does not have a set gaming schedule. Instead, she streams whenever possible. Her skills have made her garner a Twitch following of over 544k people. She also has a significant following on various social media platforms.

On 20th September 2018, she created her eponymous YouTube channel. It has over 411k subscribers and over 47 million views. She uploads vlogs and gaming videos on this channel.

How much does Yvonnie make on Twitch?

The YouTuber has not publicly revealed the amount she makes monthly or annually. Even so, it is apparent she earns a good income and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Who is Yvonne Ng's boyfriend?

The Twitch streamer keeps her love life away from the cameras. As a result, there is no information about her partner.

In the past, she dated Sean Suyeda, a member of OfflineTV. The two split after some time.

There were rumours that the online gamer was dating Disguised Toast, also an OfflineTV member. Disgusted Toast's real name is Jeremy W*ng. The two dismissed the rumours and clarified they were not in a relationship.

Did Yvonne leave OTV?

OfflineTV provided a collaborative living and working space for its members. In December 2021, it was revealed that the social entertainment group was planning on ditching the collaborative space.

The lease for the space expired in March 2022, and members moved out of the house. This ended her tenure as the house manager. Even though the team no longer shares a living space, they have not stopped working together.

What happened between Yvonnie and Fedmyster?

In 2020, the former OTV house manager accused Fedmyster, her fellow OfflineTV star, of inappropriate behaviour. After investigating the incident, Offline TV fired him from the team.

How tall is Yvonne Ng?

Yvonne Ng's height is 5' 5" or 165 centimetres. She weighs about 125 pounds or 57 kilograms and has brown eyes.

Her natural hair colour is dark brown. However, she often dyes it in other colours such as pink, ash-blonde, and blue.

Quick facts about Yvonne Ng

She has struggled with addiction to Starbucks drinks.

She is short-tempered and gets angry at the slightest provocation.

She watches anime in her spare time.

Yvonne Ng is a multi-gifted young lady. She is best known for her Twitch streams and videos on YouTube.

