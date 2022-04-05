Jeremy Hutchins’ biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Jeremy Hutchins is a prominent content creator, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. He is popularly recognized for his dancing, challenges, and lip-syncs videos on various social media platforms, particularly on YouTube and TikTok.

Jeremy became a member of the digital content studio Amp World and grew his social media following through his collaborations with other YouTubers like Brent Rivera and Ben Azelart. Here is all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Jeremy Hutchins

Jeremy Hutchins Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19 April 2003

19 April 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5’ 10”

: 5’ 10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Father : Steve Hutchins

: Steve Hutchins Mother : Elza

: Elza Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Ashley Newman

Ashley Newman Education: Shasta High School

Shasta High School Occupation : YouTuber, social media influencer

: YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @jeremyhutchins

: @jeremyhutchins TikTok : @jeremyhutchins

: @jeremyhutchins YouTube: Jeremy Hutchins

Jeremy Hutchins’ biography

The influencer was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States. Who are Jeremy Hutchins' parents?

Jeremy Hutchins' dad is called Steve, while his mom is Elza. He has no siblings as he is the only child of his parents.

Regarding his educational background, he completed his high school education at Shasta High School.

How old is Jeremy Hutchins?

Jeremy Hutchins' age is 19 years old as of 2022.

Career

The young celebrity is a popular internet personality due to his unique videos. He made his TikTok debut at the age of 13 and began posting pranks, lip-sync and funny videos that caught the eyes of many people. He has amassed a vast following on the platform. Currently, he has over 9.7 million followers and 305.6 million likes.

The TikTok celebrity has previously worked together with other TikTok stars like Emily Family Coaster. He also uploads his content on Instagram, where he has more than 2.6 million followers.

The social media influencer started his self-titled YouTube channel on 6 July 2015, with his debut video titled, Try not to laugh challenge! (Impossible). He has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading prank challenges, reactions, personal vlogs and comedy videos on his channel. Today, he has 3.35 million subscribers.

Who is Jeremy Hutchins dating?

Is Jeremy Hutchins single? Yes. Previously, he was romantically linked to American YouTuber Katie Sigmond. The two dated for around two-three months.

How tall is Jeremy Hutchins?

Jeremy Hutchins' height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He weighs about 137 pounds or 62 kilograms and has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

What happened to Jeremy Hutchins?

Nothing happened to the famous YouTuber. However, he has been confused with the late American TV producer who shared his name. He died on 15 September 2020 and was widely known for being the showrunner for Entertainment Weekly's Quibi series Last Night's Late Night.

Fast facts about Jeremy Hutchins

When is Jeremy Hutchins' birthday? The American YouTuber was born on 19 April 2003. Why is Hutchins famous? He is popular due to his funny content and lip-syncs on TikTok and YouTube. What is Jeremy Hutchins' zodiac sign? The social media star's zodiac sign is Aries. What is Jeremy Hutchins' nationality? He has an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. What is Jeremy Hutchins' net worth? According to Naibuzz, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Jeremy Hutchins is among the many young people presently earning a living by making good use of the opportunities presented by social media platforms. The millions of followers on his YouTube and TikTok page are a testament to the power of modern-day online content.

