The Department of State Services (DSS) told the Federal High Court in Abuja how the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in a hotel

The DSS witness, who was shielded told the the Federal High Court in Abuja that Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015, in a hotel with a different name

According to the DSS witness, Kanu was arrested during a room-to-room search after acting on an intelligence report

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has narrated how the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in 2015.

The Evidence-in-Chief, a witness simply identified as PWAAA told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he led the team of security operatives that arrested the Kanu on October 14, 2015.

DSS arrests Nnamdi Kanu in hotel with different name. Photo credit: DSS/@MArinze2993

Source: UGC

PWAAA disclosed that Kanu was arrested in one of the rooms at Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos International Airport.

It was gathered that Kanu was arrested upon his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The IPOB leader was said to be in the company of a lady when the DSS operatives struck and arrested him.

As reported by Vanguard, the witness said the DSS, acting on intelligence, deployed an eight-man team of operatives to the hotel.

He said the DSS officers arrested Kanu during a room-to-room search.

According to the witness, the DSS team could not find Kanu’s name on the manifest, hence, decided to search all the rooms in the hotel.

The shielded witness further stated that DSS later discovered Kanu used his native name to secure the hotel accommodation.

Court okays shielding of witnesses against Nnamdi Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave its ruling on the request for the prosecution’s witnesses to be shielded in Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial.

Justice James Omotosho granted the request of the prosecution’s witnesses to be shielded against the IPOB leader on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo (SAN), explained the reason the prosecution’s witnesses needed to be shielded.

Court takes action on Nnamdi Kanu's illegal arrest suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nnamdi Kanu's suit challenging his arrest in Kenya and his transfer to Nigeria for trial had been dismissed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presiding Judge Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit over a lack of representation either from Kanu or the federal government.

According to the court, no lawyer represented Kanu in the previous adjournment, while the federal government was represented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng