A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience after meeting a viral TikTok interracial couple known as the F2

In a video, the lady captured the newlywed couple at the airport and shared her observation after walking up to them

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady had an unexpected encounter with a popular TikTok interracial couple at an airport.

The lady, who frequently shares videos on the platform, captured the couple on camera and offered her impressions after approaching them.

Lady shares experience after meeting popular interracial couple F2 at airport. Photo credit: @onye_chikereze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares encounter with F2 couple

The encounter was shared on TikTok by @onye_chikereze, who showed the couple walking together, sparking curiousity and interest among users.

Although she didn't manage to record their greeting, she praised the lady's beauty and warm demeanour.

"POV: You saw the newest celebrity couple at the airport. Couldn't get a video of when we greeted but she was so nice and beautiful," she said.

The F2 couple have been trending online after tying the knot in Nigeria, with the white man visiting his wife's village.

Lady who met popular interracial F2 couple shares experience at airport. Photo credit: @onye_chikereze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets F2 couple

The video sparked a discussion among viewers on TikTok, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the couple.

@꧁ELLA said:

"On top oyinbo wey follow onions motor come Nigeria."

@Miss sally asked:

"Pls is she pregnant?"

@Boss baeb said:

"Nothing do his shoulders ooo just that he’s the first oyibo to come marry in Nigeria without any of his relatives."

@Herlymer said:

"They are going for honey moon in Kenya some of you your chances to heaven are in view once."

@Y’fav said:

"The man hang hand like pov: Nothing do my shoulder o i just remember say."

@PreshBerry said:

"You sure say no be the man go back her fly? cos what's with the hand."

@Mamajenny said:

"Gods of our land this cannot happen noooooooo. You didn’t bow to greet our f2."

@LUCY PEarl said:

"No be say this girl like this guy like that o, na because say na oyibo, if a Nigerian guy behaves like this she will not near him."

@That Sweet16wife asked:

"Abi dem reconfigure him hand for where dem say he go? cos what’s with the arms hanging?"

@Sakeenah Enyo said:

"Watin the go airport go do them just the waka since how many days for airport."

@Iyanuoluwa said:

"You meet a whole celebrity you no fit snap picture with them make evidence Dey."

@Pintos mama yo said:

"I sure say na pot the guy come sell for Nigeria na that kind bag dem Dey carry."

@AJAH BEST BRAIDER said:

"I don watch this video reach 12 times. I no know wetin I dey find."

@Temmy said:

"Hmm Where u dey follow them go abeg make dey no kapi u ooh."

@Taste of Renyin reacted:

"Nothing do him shoulders, him just newly marry."

@Doraconcept said:

"But this lady hasn't offended anyone that people are just after her. Can she breathe a while for God's sake. Haba manah. Abeg make una free the babe. Its her life and she isn't a kid."

@Sheebaby said:

"This ur write up was thinking it’s jp you’re talking about so f2 nah celebrity?"

@Lizzie commented:

"I watched this video alot first to check the belly, the walking style of the guy, the shoes ,alot!"

@Ama Agyeiwaa said:

"A whole f2. You have gone close to greet her. I first I thought it was ##jp2025 you were referring to ooo."

@Cynthia Glory said:

"Now now she don carry belle. Omo oyibo dy shoot sharp sharp but why oyibo dy waka like that??? Like a robot."

@Maryjane said:

"If she carry belle how’s it your business? Is she not married and supposed to bear children?"

@Nora added:

"Nothing do him shoulder l, he just remember say he follow onions an pepper trailer motor come marry Nigeria babe way love ring more than her life."

Watch the video here:

Oyinbo man brags over his Nigerian wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo man stirred massive lovely reactions among Nigerians online as he showed off his wife.

Speaking about having a pretty Nigerian wife, the American man funnily said that he had the best pick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng