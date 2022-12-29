Rema's biography: age, real name, family, net worth, record label

Rema is a Nigerian rapper, singer, performer, and brand ambassador. Rema's real name is Divine Ikubor. He rose to stardom after releasing the song Dumebi after being signed to the Jonzing World recording label. He has released two albums, Rave & Roses (2022) and Rema Compilation (2020).

Rema has one of Nigeria's most substantial fan bases, known as Ravers. This emanates from his music style Afrorave, a genre of Afro beats with Arabian and Indian music influences. He has gained a considerable following on Instagram, with over 4 million followers on Twitter and Instagram. Together with his label mate Ayra Starr, he was a brand ambassador for Pepsi in September 2021.

Profile summary

Real name Divine Ikubor Nickname Rema Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Edo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mrs Ikubor Father Justice Ikubor Siblings 2 School Ighile group of schools, Edo state University University of Lagos Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, brand ambassador Net worth $1 million Instagram @heisrema TikTok @badboyrema Twitter @heisrema

Rema's biography

The Nigerian rapper was born in Benin City, Edo State. The famous singer attended the Ighile group of schools in Edo state, where he completed his primary and secondary education. In January 2022, he gained admission into the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He did this to fulfil his mother's wish to get a degree.

Who are Rema's family?

Rema's parents are the late Justice Ikubor and Mrs Ikubor. He has three siblings, two sisters and his late brother. His father passed away in 2008, and his elder brother died seven years later.

Life was hard after his father died, and the family moved to Ghana for a year. Being the only boy, he had to feed his family. Rema's mother received a 2020 Lexus RX 350 from the singer when he returned from Ghana in 2017.

How old is Rema?

The rapper is 22 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Rema's career

Divine Ikubor is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, stage performer, and brand ambassador. He started using his vocal abilities when he was in school.

In 2018, he posted a freestyle video to D'Prince's track Gucci Gang which caught D'Prince's attention. He signed him to his Jonzing World record label, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, in 2019. The artist's smash hit song Iron Man was included in Barack Obama's 2019 summer playlist. He collaborated with Selena Gomez to produce a remix for his song Calm Down in 2022.

Besides music, the young star is also a brand ambassador who has worked with brands like Pepsi and BMW. He received a BMW beamer from the BMW Club of Nigeria for featuring the brand in his hit single, Beamer (Bad Boys).

The artist has won and received nominations from different award categories. On 19 October 2019, He beat the likes of Zlatan, Fireboy DML, and Joeboy to win the Next Rated Award. He was nominated for BET's Best International Act with Burna Boy and Wizkid. Other nominations the artist has received include The Headies and Soundcity awards.

Below is a list of his songs:

Dumebi

Calm Down

Soundgasm

Ginger me

Beamer

Bounce

Dirty

Woman

Are You There

Corny

Tune N Affection

Peace Of Mind

Iron Man

Lady

Too Correct

Addicted

Bad Commando

What is Rema's net worth?

According to Witspot, he is alleged to be valued at around $1 million. He makes his money from his music and as a brand ambassador.

Who Is Rema's girlfriend?

The rapper does not have a girlfriend. According to him, he doesn't want to play with other people's emotions, especially ladies.

How tall is Rema?

He stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 155 centimetres tall. His weight is 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

Fast facts about Rema

Who is Rema? He is a Nigerian rapper, singer, performer, and brand ambassador. What is Rema's real name? His real name is Divine Ikubor. Where is Rema from? The rapper was born in Benin City, Edo State in, Nigeria. What is Rema's age? The singer is 22 years old as of 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 1 May yearly and was born in 2000. What is Rema's record label? The singer has been signed to Jonzing World, a Mavin Records subsidiary, since 2019. Who is Rema's wife? He is not married, and he is currently not dating anyone. What is Rema's height? His height is 5 feet 9 inches (155 cm), and he weighs 141 pounds (64 kg).

Rema's biography tells the story of a promising young artist with a bright future. Before 2018, no one knew much about the star, but since his hit song Dumebi, he has become a household name. The young singer has received and won several nominations alongside big stars like Wizkid.

