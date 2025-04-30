Hulk has taken to social media to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with the niece of his ex-wife

The former Brazilian international was branded as a betrayer after dumping his wife to marry her relative

Fans suggested that Camila Sousa Angelo married the footballer to secure her visa for China, where he played at the time

A former Brazilian international, Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, popularly known as Hulk, is celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with his ex-wife's niece.

The lovebirds were heavily criticised, and many labelled them betrayers after their relationship was made public in April 2019.

Hulk is renowned for his explosive power and prolific goal-scoring ability on the field of play.

Hulk and Camila Sousa Angelo share smiles on their wedding day. Photo: hulkparaiba.

Source: Instagram

Off the pitch, he made headlines by divorcing his wife of 12 years, Iran Angelo de Souza, with whom he shared three children.

Shortly after, he began a relationship with her niece, Camila Sousa Angelo, and they have been together since then.

Despite massive criticisms, the pair went further to make their relationship formal when they tied the knot in January 2025.

The former FC Porto forward took to social media to celebrate their sixth year anniversary as he shared a photo capturing the moment he kissed his wife.

Hulk added the caption:

"Six years by your side and I can only thank God for our story. Each day is a new blessing, every moment a new memory.

"May our love continue to grow with strength, respect and happiness. I love you, my wife, my life!"

He then added the date "20/04/2020" with a ring, heart and praying emojis, SunSport reports.

Many initially suggested that Camila Sousa Angelo married the footballer to secure her visa for China, where he played at the time.

They welcomed daughter Zaya in 2022, followed by Aisha in 2023. Hulk and Camila officially tied the knot in the player's hometown of Campina Grande.

The ceremony was held at the Diocesan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Conception which was adorned with roses, grand chandeliers, and artwork.

Family members have condemned the union, with his ex-wife's sister, Rayassa, blasting the couple at their wedding.

She wrote:

"Today is a hard day to swallow, a day that reveals how far betrayal can go when it comes from the people we least expect.

"It is sad to realise that Judas is not only in ancient stories, sometimes he sleeps under the same roof, eats at the same table and, at the right moment, stabs himself in the back.

"Wanting what belongs to someone else, wanting to live the life of someone who trusted you, is a reflection of an empty heart, incapable of creating its own happiness."

Hulk warms up during a training session on the eve of the Champions League football match. Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES.

Source: Getty Images

Luis Figo splits from wife?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portuguese football legend Luís Figo has reportedly separated from his Swedish model wife, Helen Svedin.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona star and the 50-year-old Svedin, who married in 2001, have ended their romantic relationship.

It was gathered that Figo has left his wife after 24 years, and the ex-footballer has moved out of their family home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng