Teesha Renee’s biography: age, birthday, measurements, net worth

Teesha Renee is a prominent American actress whose passion for acting started at a tender age, and today, she is having a thriving career. She is known for her roles in several hit movies and TV series such as Black Lightning, The Oval, Power Corrupts, and Late Bloomer.

The actress smiles while taking a solo picture. Photo: @theteesharenee

Source: Instagram

Is Teesha Renee in Black Lightning? Yes, she starred in the superhero drama TV series as Destiny. Read her biography to learn more details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Teesha Renee

: Teesha Renee Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth : Rockford, Illinois, USA

: Rockford, Illinois, USA Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’5”

: 5’5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 135

: 135 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-34

: 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-86

: 86-61-86 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single College : Georgia State University

: Georgia State University Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $1 - $5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Teesha Renee’s biography

She was born in Rockford, Illinois, USA, but raised in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. As for her family details, the actress has not disclosed any information.

Teesha attended Georgia State University, where she graduated in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in arts. She developed an interest in acting when she was young, and while schooling, she dedicated some time to honing her acting skills by enrolling in acting classes and taking part in drama competitions.

What is Teesha Renee’s age?

Information about her age is currently unavailable. However, Teesha Renee’s birthday is on 13 August every year, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The celebrity entertainer enjoys a meal at a restaurant on her birthday in 2019. Photo: @theteesharenee

Source: Instagram

What is Teesha Renee’s nationality?

She is an American of black ethnicity. Where does Teesha Renee live? The Black Lighting actress currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

What does Teesha Renee do for a living?

She is an actress. When Teesha was only 8 years old, she discovered her love for acting. While dedicated to her studies, she found time to practice acting and participate in school drama competitions where she performed well.

When she was in college, she enrolled at The Alliance Theatre and trained on film, scene study, acting process and script analysis. After her college education, Teesha ventured into full-time acting and, so far, is having a thriving career. Here are more of Teesha Renee’s movies and TV series;

The Oval (2019-2022) as Sharon Welles

(2019-2022) as Sharon Welles Power Corrupts (2020) as Detective Moore

(2020) as Detective Moore Late Bloomer (2020) as Shaun

(2020) as Shaun Yes, God, Yes (2019) as Beth

(2019) as Beth L.U.S.T (Loved Used as Sex Tool) (2019) as Chiarra Pierre-Louis

(2019) as Chiarra Pierre-Louis Discovering Brooklynn (2018) as Brooklynn Josephs

(2018) as Brooklynn Josephs Po’ Psi Broke (2018) as Lala

(2018) as Lala Fatal Attraction (2018) as Jessica Bradley/Latisha Henson

(2018) as Jessica Bradley/Latisha Henson My Next Sweet Day (2018) as Sharon

(2018) as Sharon Diva, Interrupted (2018) as Ebony Tyler

What is Teesha Renee’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding the actress’ net worth, but 44 Bars alleges that her net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. Her prosperous acting career is her primary source of income.

Is Teesha Renee married?

The actress is seemingly single. She keeps her private life secret and has neither revealed anything about her dating history nor hinted at dating anyone soon.

The actress strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @theteesharenee

Source: Instagram

What are Teesha Renee’s body measurements?

The Rockford-born entertainer stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs about 135 pounds (61 kg), while her bust, waist and hips are 34-24-34 inches (86-61-86 cm). Moreover, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

Renee is active on social media as she regularly shares her photos and updates her audience about her undertakings. She has an Instagram account with more than 32K followers, while her Twitter account has over 5K followers.

With over ten acting credits under her belt, Teesha Renee enjoys a successful acting career. The American actress has also established a considerably huge online audience, especially on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Fabio Guerra’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Legit.ng recently published an article about Fabio Guerra’s biography. He is an American singer and social media personality.

Guerra peaked to fame after releasing his songs Mi Razon and Lo Que Siento. The singer also has a popular YouTube channel where he regularly posts his song videos and lyrics. In addition, he shares lots of entertaining videos on his TikTok account. Have a look at his bio for more details.

Source: Legit.ng