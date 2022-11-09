Ibrahim Chatta’s biography: age, family, net worth, movies

Ibrahim Chatta is a well-known Nigerian actor, singer, producer, and director. He began his acting career as a teenager and has spent decades in the Nigerian film industry, becoming one of the industry's best veterans.

Photo: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ibrahim Chatta is a popular Nigerian actor who rose to prominence in the Yoruba film industry despite having little formal education. He has been married three times, and he is a proud father of two.

Profile summary

Full name Ibrahim Chatta Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 1970 Age 52 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Edu, Kwara State, Nigeria Current residence Kwara State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 14 Marital status Married Partner Lizzy Berry Children 2 School Saint Bridges Catholic primary school, Dende Secondary School, Dende Secondary School Profession Actor, director, producer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @ibrahimchatta_lordthesp

Ibrahim Chatta's biography

Abiodun Ibrahim Chatta was born in Bachita, Edu Local Government, Kwara State, on 13 July 1970. As of 2022, Ibrahim Chatta's age is 52 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chatta's family is a big one. He grew up in a large family alongside 14 siblings. Her mother hails from Modakeke in Osun state. Unfortunately, she succumbed to diabetes. She had suffered from the disease for over 10 years. His father is also deceased.

Career

Before gaining recognition and fame, Ibrahim worked as a bus driver to make ends meet. He then began his career on stage before moving on to the big screen. He rose to prominence after appearing in the film Aiyekooto.

He primarily appears in Yoruba-language films and has appeared in dozens of films over the years, becoming a household name.

Ibrahim Chatta's movies

Below are some of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Film Role Post-production Adire Tega 2022 King of Thieves Oguntade 2022 Ola Gimba 2021 Jankariwo Abigun 2021 President Kuti Apoti Waidi (as Ibrahim Abiodun Chatta) 2020 Body Bag Adebola 2019 Mask Adedire 2019 Die in Silence 2019 Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation Ayero 2018 Oloore Herbalist 2018 Oronro Paul 2017 Sidi Ilujinle Lakunle 2017 Su*cide 2015 Omo University Kapo 2014 October 1 Sumonu 2011 Eti Keta Abalist

He has also appeared in several videos. They include:

Year Film Role 2010 Eberu adigun Ibraheem Chatta 2009 Mafisere - 2009 Òréré layé - 2008 Olo - 2008 Òmìn Adebago 2007 Afesona Yemi 2007 Iru kileyi - 2006 Awure eni - 2006 Esuru - 2006 Odun baku Timothy

Ibrahim is also a talented singer and songwriter. He has performed several Yoruba soundtracks and numerous commercial jingles. Some of his notable songs include Friday Night, My Money, Boom Boom Boom and Area.

What is Ibrahim Chatta's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1.5 million. This information is, however, not from a reliable source. His substantial net worth stems primarily from his work as an actor since he has been in the game from the age of 15.

Ibrahim Chatta's house and cars

Chatta has also made a name for himself by owning some of the most expensive cars and living in large mansions (which he has not disclosed). His car collection includes a Lexus and a Chevrolet Camaro RS Sports car.

Who is Ibrahim Chatta's wife?

Chatta has had three marriages. His first marriage, to Olayinka Solomon, ended in divorce after allegations of wife battery. Their union resulted in the birth of a son named Malik.

He also married Salamatu Lafiaji, the daughter of Kwara State's former governor. The marriage, too, was short-lived and ended in divorce.

Who is Ibrahim Chatta's new wife?

The actor is currently married to Olaide Aishat, also known as Lizzy Berry. The couple has a daughter, who was born in March 2020. Ibrahim Chatta's daughter's name is Adunni Oluwasindara Chatta.

Did Ibrahim Chatta propose to Liz da Silva?

Yes, he did. The couple took to Instagram to post a video of Chatta proposing to Liz with a ring. Some people assume it is a scene from a movie they are working on. Others are yet to understand if they are a couple, considering Liz recently shared a picture together calling him "babe."

FAQs

Who is Ibrahim Chatta? He is a well-known Nigerian actor, singer, producer, and director. He majorly appears in Yoruba films. How old is Ibrahim Chatta now? As of 2022, the Nigerian actor is 52 years old. His zodiac sign is Libra. Who is Ibrahim Chatta's mother? His mother's name is unknown but she came from Modakeke in Osun state. She succumbed to diabetes in 2018. Where is Ibrahim Chatta State of origin? He is from Bachita in the Edu Local Government of Kwara State. How tall is Ibrahim Chatta? The actor is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 149 pounds (68 kilograms). Did Ibrahim Chatta go to school? The actor only completed primary school. He dropped out of high school and began pursuing his dream of becoming an actor. How many wives did Ibrahim Chatta have? He has been married three times. His first wife was Olayinka Solomon, his second was Salamatu Lafiaji, and his current wife is Olaide Aishat, also known as Lizzy Berry.

Ibrahim Chatta is well-known in the Yoruba film industry. He is regarded as one of the most exceptional actors, beloved and admired for his acting abilities and talent.

READ ALSO: David Iacono’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published David Iacono's biography. He's a model and actor from the United States of America. He is best known for his role as Cam in the television show The Summer I Turned Pretty. He has also appeared in popular television shows such as The Good Doctor and High Town.

David Iacono began his career in the entertainment industry at a young age. In 2011, he made his feature film debut in the film Choose. He has also worked with a number of companies, including J. Crew and Century 21.

Source: Legit.ng