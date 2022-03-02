Monica Beets' biography: age, siblings, husband, net worth

Monica Beets is a popular figure in the entertainment industry. She is a renowned reality TV personality and miner from Canada. She is widely recognized for her roles in the TV series Gold Rush, Gold Rush: The Dirt, and Gold Rush: Winter's Fortune.

Monica in a blue jumper. Photo: @monicabeets

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star became the supervisor of her family's gold mining company at the age of 18 and by twenty she was instructing men two-times her age what to do on broadcast television.

Profile summary

Full name: Monica Beets

Monica Beets Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 7 November 1993

: 7 November 1993 Age : 28 years old (as of March 2022)

: 28 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth: Dawson City, Yukon, Canada

Dawson City, Yukon, Canada Current residence : Dawson City, Yukon, Canada

: Dawson City, Yukon, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'4"

: 5'4" Height in centimetres : 162

: 162 Weight in pounds : 137

: 137 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Tony

Tony Mother : Minnie

: Minnie Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband : Taylor Mayes

: Taylor Mayes Profession: Reality TV personality, miner

Reality TV personality, miner Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Twitter: @monicabeets

@monicabeets Facebook:

Monica Beets' biography

The reality TV star in a car. Photo: @monicabeets

Source: Instagram

The Canadian celebrity was born in Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, to Tony and Minnie Beets. Her dad is a gold producer and works at Paradise Hill, while her mum works as an accountant for the Beets' mining company. She grew up alongside her three older siblings. Monica Beets' siblings are Mike, Kevin, and Bianca.

What is Monica Beets' age?

The Canadian-born reality TV star is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 November 1993, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Monica started her career as a miner. Her interest in mining began when she started going with her dad to the mine. She worked under her dad's instruction and acquired excellent skills in the trade. At the age of 16, she was already overseeing the entire mining process, and when she turned 18, she became the supervisor of a group of men at Paradise Hill.

Monica Beets came to the limelight in October 2014, when she, alongside her family, was cast in Gold Rush. This is a reality show that airs on the Discovery Channel. The show follows the everyday life of a group of gold miners and their families searching for gold in the northern part of Canada.

The show premiered in December 2010. Her family joined the show in its second season, and she became part of the show in its season 5.

These days, Monica Beets lives in a house that she and her husband built themselves, and they are raising a daughter.

The reality TV personality is on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with over 95k followers, almost 45k followers, and 330K followers respectively.

What is Monica Beets' net worth?

Beets poses for a photo while at the gym. Photo: @monicabeets

Source: Instagram

According to Wealthypersons, her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. She earns most of her wealth from her career as a reality TV star. This information is not from a verified source.

Is Monica Beets still married?

The young miner is presently in a relationship with Taylor Mayes. The duo got married on 11 August 2018 in Dawson City through a wedding ceremony that was attended by only family members and friends. Not much is known about Monica Beets' husband.

She was previously in a relationship with fellow miner Brandon Harper, but their relationship did not work out. Parker Schnabel also had a crush on her, but the couple did not have a romantic relationship.

Does Monica Beets have a child?

Yes, the reality TV personality has a daughter named Jasmine with her husband, Tyler. Monica Beets' baby was born in 2019.

Monica Beets is a young reality TV star who has recently moved away from the spotlight. She became known to the wider public when she was featured in the television series Gold Rush.

