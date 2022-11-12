Lizzy Yu’s biography: who is Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend?

Lizzy Yu is an American musical theatre artist, Instagram star and up-and-coming actress. She came into the spotlight in December 2021 when she was cast as Azula in Netflix's adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is also widely known for being in a relationship with Gaten Matarazzo, an American actor.

Lizzy Yul was part of the theatre group Pinelands Thespians. The group participated in a competition held at Montclair State University and emerged as the winner.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Yu Nickname Lizzy Yu Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Mystic Island, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 33-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-63-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Bob Yu Mother Bo Yu Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Gaten Matarazzo High School Pinelands Regional High School University Montclair State University Profession Actress, Instagram star Net worth $800,000-$900,000 Instagram @lizz.yu

Lizzy Yu's biography

The Instagram star was born Elizabeth Yu in Mystic Island, New Jersey, United States, to her parents, Bob and Bo Yu. She was raised alongside her older sister Liann, an actress. Her father works in a local shop.

Educational background

The American actress attended Pinelands Regional High School. She is currently studying at Montclair State University. Lizzy also acquired drama skills at Frog Pond Elementary School from 2011-2015.

What is Lizzy Yu's age?

The rising actress is 20 years as of 2022. She was born on 5 October 2022. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Gaten Matarazzo's girlfriend is a musical theatre performer, thespian and up-and-coming actress. Some of the famous theatre dramas she was featured in include Outsider and Cinderella. The American actress participated in many drama competitions while in school and won some of them.

She came into the limelight in December 2021 after the reveal that she would be cast as Azula in the upcoming Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the series, the actress will star alongside other actors such as Yvonne Chapman, Gordon Cormier, Maria Zhang, Casey Camp-Horinek, and Dallas Liu, among others.

What are Lizzy Yu's movies and TV shows?

According to her IMDb profile, the actress has three credits under her name.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (post-production) as Azula

(post-production) as Azula Year One (post-production) as Ruby

(post-production) as Ruby Somewhere in Queens (2022) as Amy

Besides acting, Lizzy is also an Instagram sensation with 436 thousand followers. She mainly shares her lifestyle photos. Lizzy is represented by Take 3 Talent Agency.

What is Lizzy Yu's net worth?

According to Biography Gist, she has an alleged net worth of between $800,000-$900,000. However, this information is not verified. She primarily earns her wealth as an actress.

How did Lizzy Yu and Gaten meet?

Since Lizzy Yu and Gaten Matarazzo are in the entertainment industry, it made it easier for them easier to meet. They started dating in March 2018. The two celebrated their 4th anniversary in March 2022. Gaten is an American actor popularly known for his role in Stranger Things as Dustin Henderson.

How tall is Lizzy Yu?

The up-and-coming actress stands at 5 feet 4inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 106 pounds or 48 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-25-35 inches or 84-63-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Lizzy Yu from Avatar? She is an American musical theatre artist, actress and Instagram star. When is Lizzy Yu's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 5 October. How old is Lizzy Yu? She is 20 years old as of 2022. Who are Lizzy Yu's parents? The actress' parents are Bob and Bo Yu. What is Lizzy Yu's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Who is Lizzy Yu's boyfriend? She is currently in a relationship with an American actor, Gaten Matarazzo. What is Lizzy Yu's net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $800,000-$900,000.

Lizzy Yu is an up-and-coming actress, musical theatre artist and Instagram star. She came into the limelight following her relationship with the American actor Gaten Matarazzo. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

