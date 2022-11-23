Shae Bennett's biography: age, height, birthday, Ohana Adventure

Shae Bennett is an American YouTuber, aspiring actor, and social media influencer. He is widely known as a member of the YouTube family, The Ohana Adventure, which was created by his parents. They mainly post family travels, pranks, challenges, fun family activities, treasure hunts, and vlogs.

Shae Bennett began his social media journey in December 2015 at the age of 10 years. He has acquired a significant fan following on Instagram. Shae has met several social media stars, such as Pierson Fode, Bendy Bonnie, Ava Kolker, Issac C. Singleton Jr, and many others.

Profile summary

Full name Shae Benjamin Bennett Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hawaii, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Jase Mother Rachel Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber YouTube The Ohana Adventure

Shae Bennett's biography

The American YouTuber was born in Hawaii, United States, to his parents, Jase and Rachel Bennett. He is the third child out of 6 children and the first son. Shae's siblings are Klai, Rykel, Evelin, Cola, and a brother called Wyatt. All of his family members are YouTubers.

His father is a businessman who is the president and founder of Jaseboards, a Hawaiian Longboard brand. His parents are adventurous. Shea recently joined high school, and he is in 10th grade.

How old is Shae Bennett?

Shae Bennett is 16 years old as of 2022. He was born on 9 December 2006. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Shea began his social media journey at the age of 10 years when his parents created a family YouTube channel, The Ohana Adventure, on 23 December 2015. The family uploads their adventures, treasure hunts, vlogs, pranks, challenges, fun family games, and daily lifestyle videos. The YouTube channel has grown popular, with over 3.7 million subscribers as of this writing.

The family also has another YouTube channel, The Ohana Adventures, with over 70 thousand subscribers, created on 8 January 2021. Shae co-runs a YouTube channel, Ohana Boys, alongside his brother Wyatt. They launched the YouTube channel on 26 August 2017, which currently has 470 thousand subscribers. They upload challenges, pranks, vlogs, and game-related videos.

Shea is also active and famous on Instagram, currently boasting 110 thousand followers. He mainly shares his pictures with his family members. In addition, the family has an Instagram account with 399 thousand followers. They post their adventures photos and short videos. They are also active on Facebook, with 135 thousand followers.

The YouTuber was featured in a music video, Pre-Teen Crush. According to his Instagram profile, he describes himself as an actor. The family owns a website selling The Ohana Adventure (TOA) merchandise such as calendars, hoodies, gift cards, and T-shirts.

How tall is Shae Bennett?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 106 pounds or 48 kilograms.

Fast facts about Shae Bennett

Who is Shae Bennett? He is a YouTuber, aspiring actor, and social media influencer. When is Shae Bennett's birthday? He marks his birthday on 9 December. How old is Shae from The Ohana Adventure? He is 16 years old as of 2022. Is Shae Bennett adopted? No. When answering Webs' most asked questions, they said that no one in the family is adopted. Where is Shae Bennett now? He currently resides with his family in the United States; however, they plan to relocate to the United Kingdom in January 2023. What is Shae Bennet's height? The American YouTube star is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Shae Bennett is a YouTube star and social media personality. He is best known for his family's YouTube channel. He is currently a student at a public high school n the USA.

