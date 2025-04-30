The Nigerian government has partnered to introduce two rice varieties to boost nutrition in the country

The new varieties are a collaboration between HarvestPlus and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

The varieties, Faro 71 and 72, are the first biofortified, zinc-enriched varieties released for the Nigerian and African markets

The Nigerian government, in partnership with HarvestPlus, has introduced two new biofortified rice varieties to address widespread zinc deficiency and related malnutrition challenges in the country.

The new variety release comes amid national nutrition surveys and global health reports, which show that anaemia affects about 68% of children under five in Nigeria.

FG moves to combat zinc deficiency

The condition is reportedly caused by deficiencies in zinc and iron, which weaken the immune system and increase the risk of infections, stunted growth, and delayed development in children.

Due to this, the varieties, Faro 71 and 72, are the first biofortified, zinc-enriched varieties released for the Nigerian and African markets.

The feat is due to a strategic partnership between HarvestPlus, HarvestPlus Solutions, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the National Cereals Research Institute.

Yusuf Dolapo Fouad, HarvestPlus Country Manager, disclosed at the launch of the variety that introducing affordable and accessible solutions will improve dietary zinc intake and boost food and nutrition in Nigeria.

Nigerians failing to meet daily zinc consumption

He said zinc is a key micronutrient required for immune function, growth, cognitive development, and overall well-being.

He disclosed that a large population in Nigeria does not meet their daily zinc requirements due to diets low in bioavailable micronutrients.

Fouad praised the support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) of the British Government, the Propcom+ Project, and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in achieving the feat.

According to him, the breakthrough builds on the successful efforts in Bangladesh and India, where farming households growing zinc-enriched rice have seen remarkable production and consumption.

The new rice varieties tackle malnutrition

The Guardian reports that the two varieties address key issues in rice production, contributing to food and nutrition security for Nigeria’s smallholder farmers, who rely on rice for sustenance and income.

“These varieties not only offer higher zinc content and yield but also climate resilience—adaptability to savanna and rainforest ecologies, drought tolerance, and resistance to pests and diseases,” Fouad said.

He also stressed that the qualities make the varieties valuable tools for enriching the productivity and resilience of rice farming systems in poor communities.

He cited World Bank data showing that Nigeria loses over $1.5 billion in GDP annually due to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

He stated that when consumed regularly, the rice varieties can meet about 40% of daily zinc needs, making them a practical and viable solution to fight zinc deficiency and improve cognitive health, especially in adolescents.

Rice price drops below N60,000 per 50kg bag

The development of rice prices dropped significantly in April 2025, with a 50kg bag selling below N60,000.

The price crash is due to oversupply in India, the world’s largest producer, which has increased global stockpiles for the second season, forcing rice prices to their lowest in 15 years.

India’s rice floods the global market

Since February, prices of local and foreign rice have reduced and remained relatively stable.

Findings show that a 50kg bag of foreign parboiled rice has crashed to N58,000 from N93,000 in January, showing more than 28% decline year-to-date.

According to a BusinessDay report, India’s five per cent broken parboiled variety was sold at $500 to $510/mt as of Monday, April 21, 2025, from $530 to $536 last week.

Thai’s 100% broken rice, which was sold at $413/mt in March, crashed to $405 in April, representing an $8 price drop.

Legit.ng previously reported that in December 2025, rice prices hit N120,000 per 50kg bag, marking the Yuletide season burdensome for some households.

According to reports, India experienced extreme weather conditions caused by El Nino, which drove the country to stop rice exports, causing the commodity’s price to surge during that period.

However, with export restrictions lifted, increasing rice supply is expected to enter the international market, which may lead to a further price drop.

Nigerians react as FG crashes rice price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has created centres across the country where Nigerians can purchase a 50kg bag of rice for N40,000.

This was disclosed by Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

